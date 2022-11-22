Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to get the Modern Warfare 2 season 1 Combat Pack for free on PlayStation
The free Call of Duty content for PlayStation players is continuing to roll in, this time in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In spite of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision, the CoD publisher’s existing contract with PlayStation means that PS5 and PS4 players will continue to get exclusive CoD content for the time being.
dotesports.com
League of Legends for dummies
League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena, or MOBA for short, released in Oct. 2009. Inspired by Dota and the custom maps from Warcraft III, League started with only 40 champions, a humble map of Summoner’s Rift, a handful of items, and a bunch of game mechanics that needed polishing. Over the years, League evolved into one of the most popular games that now has over 150 million active players.
dotesports.com
New Rocket League trailer seems to show a Fortnite Rift
A Rocket League trailer released today hinted at a possible crossover between the sports title and the Fortnite universe. Epic Games has had a good couple of years, acquiring a couple of live service games in addition to its primary game, Fortnite. Epic added Rocket League to its live-service platform in 2019, and the two games have had a few crossovers so far. Usually, these have been small cosmetics or events, such as the Battle Bus landing on Rocket League in the 2020 Llama-Rama event, but the collaborations have gotten bigger recently.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Twitch drops: How to get weapon charms and souvenirs
In continuing with the tradition started by the first Overwatch, Overwatch 2 allows players to earn free rewards via Twitch drops. Generally, these items are in-game cosmetics that are rewarded for watching a certain amount of hours of gameplay, either of the Overwatch League or of any streamer who has the Overwatch category selected. Past rewards have included skins, sprays, and more.
dotesports.com
Can you play Warzone 2 on Steam Deck? Answered
The Steam Deck makes the PSP look like an etch-a-sketch, and hosts a massive collection of games that’ll keep you entertained till the cows come home. Warzone 2 has finally dropped and servers are packed to the brim with players. You’ll be wanting to gear up and land somewhere...
dotesports.com
Overwatch fans are calling for Blizzard to bring back a favorite Summer Games mode for the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is underway, with all the best football teams in the world coming together to prove themselves at the Lusail Stadium. But Overwatch players are hoping to bring the sport action to Overwatch 2 by adding back a Summer Games mode. Overwatch 2 players are asking Blizzard...
dotesports.com
How to get to the Dragon Isles in WoW Dragonfilght? (Horde and Alliance)
The latest expansion of World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, will take place on the mystical Dragon Isles. Sitting in the game files since the release of the original game in 2004, the Dragon Isles have always been a mystery for all WoW players. When the expansion finally drops on Nov. 28, players will have four new zones to explore–the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. The Dragon Isles are also home to the Dracthyr starting zone, the Forbidden Reach.
dotesports.com
Should you evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala in Pokémon Go?
Cosmoem is a strange little Pokémon. Known as the Protostar Pokémon, it evolves from Cosmog, better known as Nebby from Pokémon Sun and Moon. It’s a powerful legendary Pokémon that’s capable of evolving into two other legendaries: Solgaleo and Lunala, the two poster Pokémon in Sun and Moon. In the main series games, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo if leveled up in Sun, and it evolves into Lunala if leveled up in Moon.
dotesports.com
CoD fans are debating if one of the franchise’s most quickly forgotten games needs a sequel
There’s a collection of players on the verge of rioting, begging for a sequel to a beloved Call of Duty title. No, not anything from the Modern Warfare franchise, don’t be ridiculous. Another Black Ops or a World at War sequel? Of course not. The title you were...
dotesports.com
How to complete all Astral Eclipse Collection Challenges in Pokémon Go
Ultra Beasts, Legendary Pokémon, and one final set of challenges await players in Pokémon Go during the Astral Eclipse event. As the Season of Light comes to a close with this final event from Nov. 23 to 28, players will be able to obtain Solgaleo and Lunala for the first time by completing a set of season-long Special Research. You can only pick one, but that shouldn’t matter to fans who play the game consistently.
dotesports.com
Is VALORANT on Xbox or PlayStation?
VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But now, everybody, stay calm. It’s finally happening. It’s making its way onto consoles. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile, and now VALORANT is on its way to becoming the next game on consoles.
dotesports.com
Sneaky and friends get lost in a sea of Phantom Lancer illusions in Dota 2
Some heroes in Dota 2 can be incredibly difficult to kill, especially during the late game. Though former League of Legends pro Sneaky has been learning the ins and outs of Dota over the past weeks, he hadn’t witnessed the might of Phantom Lancer (PL)—the doppelganger master—until yesterday.
dotesports.com
Is the Callisto Protocol Collector’s Edition worth it?
The Callisto Protocol is the next big sci-fi horror game from one of the minds behind the hit Dead Space series. Starring some of the hottest talents from TV right now, this game is getting a true AAA release, complete with a Collector’s Edition and tie-in podcast. The Collector’s Edition offers a slew of bonuses, and fans may wonder if The Callisto Protocol’s Collection Edition is worth the price tag.
dotesports.com
One player and one gun stood above the rest at VCT Game Changers
Everybody put down the torches and pitchforks, as we finally have an answer. The heated debate that has been around since the dawn of VALORANT, might be at an end after the recent VALORANT Game Changers Event, and one player led the charge. At Game Changers, pro VALORANT stars battled...
dotesports.com
Hanwha Life completes LCK superteam with 2 veterans
We didn’t have to wait long to know Hanwha Life Esports’ League of Legends roster for the upcoming season. Following the recent announcement of two World Champions joining Hanwha Life today, the org also confirmed the signings of jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min and Kim “Life” Jeong-min to round off its LCK roster for 2023.
dotesports.com
Can Solgaleo be Shiny in Pokémon Go?
The Legendary Psychic-type Cosmog and its evolutionary line are the stars of Pokémon Go’s Season of Light. The Nebula Pokémon even got its own Special Research, A Cosmic Companion, which started with the new season in September and had more missions added with subsequent events. In October, its first evolution, Cosmoem, debuted in the game as well.
dotesports.com
‘I’ve got less than a million’: Sneyking reveals the math behind winning Dota 2’s TI11
Winning The International is the ultimate dream of many Dota 2 fans, regardless of their skill level. Fans generally divide the prize money by five to guesstimate players’ earnings from the event, but Sneyking recently shared that the calculations had more than five variables after a viewer asked how much he received from winning TI11 with Tundra Esports on stream.
dotesports.com
Best smoke and nade spots for Anubis in CS:GO
Anubis is the new map in town and has left Dust II, well in the dust. This is a map that players will struggle to learn quickly, so it’s not the worst idea to get ahead of the curve. We’ve got the smokes you’ll need to get onto both...
dotesports.com
How to visit all improvements in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter
Season of Plunder is coming to a close with a community event, allowing players to rebuild the Eliknsi Quarter. The Eliksni’s arrival in the Last City was a major plot point during Season of the Splicer, and Season of Plunder is wrapping up some of that storyline’s loose ends.
dotesports.com
Where are the 2022 League world champions playing next year?
After winning the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and completing one of the greatest Cinderella runs in the history of esports, the entire DRX roster elected to enter free agency on Nov. 22. Whether it was Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu’s redemption arc, Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee’s precise shot-calling, Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon’s...
Comments / 0