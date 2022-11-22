Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested alleged Club Q shooter in 2021, has never initiated a red flag gun seizure
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has never used Colorado’s 2019 red flag law to ask a judge to temporarily order the seizure of firearms from a person deemed a significant risk to themselves or others. That includes last year, when it arrested the accused Club Q shooter...
KRDO
Police presence at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to an incident at the Ridgeview Place Apartments near Palmer Park. It is unclear what the incident is at this time. KRDO has a crew on the scene where an individual has been detained. This is a...
KKTV
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
KKTV
Police investigating deadly shooting near Palmer Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting in northeastern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide after leaving one person dead, according to police. Colorado Springs police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer...
Pueblo police locate person of interest in connection to homicide
The Pueblo Police Department has located a person of interest in connection to a homicide. According to a press release from the department, 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez was located Friday by authorities. Officers say at approximately 1:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on Wednesday in reference to a dead body. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased female and investigated the crime scene for suspicious activity. Detectives were also called to the crime scene to further investigate the circumstances. Authorities ruled the investigation a homicide and identified Lopez as a person of interest.The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This is the city's 24th homicide investigation this year. The Pueblo Police Department says the investigation remains ongoing and encourages the public or anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Pueblo dispatch at 719-553-2502 or to call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130.
Police asking residents in a Briargate neighborhood to stay indoors after shot fired
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police asked residents in the area of Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive to stay in their homes while they look for a suspect who fired a gun Saturday morning. Police said no one was hurt but there is no suspect in custody yet. The post Police asking residents in a Briargate neighborhood to stay indoors after shot fired appeared first on KRDO.
Nov. 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Denise Mares, 35, is a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mares has a no-bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs. Danny Sisneros, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, […]
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
Alleged Club Q shooter identifying as non-binary
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect of the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ night club, on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Colorado Springs is now identifying as non-binary, according to court documents filed on Tuesday evening on Nov. 22. A footnote in a court filing reads, “Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns, and for […]
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance; wanted to be 'next mass shooter,' 2021 arrest papers show
The person accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding 18 others at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend, wanted to be "the next mass shooter," according to arrest documents from last year acquired by Gazette news partner KKTV. The 2021 arrest affidavit alleges that Anderson Lee Aldrich,...
mountainjackpot.com
Community Residents Still Shocked Over Double-Homicide in Florissant Area
Young Children Witness Crime; Report Fatal Shooting to Authorities. Teller County was once again in the regional and state headlines, following a rare double-homicide that struck the Florissant area. The report has sparked a barrage of comments on social media, especially due to the fact that young children witnessed the...
foxwilmington.com
Accused Colorado Club Shooter’s Mom Wrote on Facebook Before Attack He Said ‘Get Ready’ for ‘Best Night Ever’
The suspect in the massacre carried out at the LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, made his first virtual courtroom appearance Wednesday. The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, posted a chilling Facebook message in the hours before her son allegedly opened fire at Club Q, leaving five dead and many others wounded.
KKTV
Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday. The bar, located in Northeast Colorado Springs is co-owned by Richard Fierro and his wife. Fierro was praised by police officers for charging into the fire of the Club Q gunman, who killed five people in last week’s tragic shooting, and helping to disarm him.
KKTV
2 arrested after reported stabbing and a deputy getting punched south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are facing charges following an incident south of Colorado Springs Monday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting someone called in a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Forest Road just before 8:40 p.m. The neighborhood is in the Stratmoor area.
Bidens Call Club Q Owners In Colorado Springs After Mass Shooting
“They reiterated their support for the community as well as their commitment to fighting back against hate and gun violence,” the White House said.
southernillinoisnow.com
Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado will focus on red flag law after LGBTQ club shooting
(NEW YORK) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told “The View” Tuesday that the state should take a second look at how local sheriffs are using the red flag law to protect citizens in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
cpr.org
Iconic Pueblo temple seeks funds for wheelchair access
Mark Felding has attended Temple Emanuel on Pueblo’s Northside for 18 years, going weekly to the family-style synagogue that serves about 35 families and seats 200. But when a genetic health condition left the 54-year-old susceptible to pulmonary embolisms a few years ago, he had to stop working as a paralegal and go on disability. He uses oxygen from a tank, and often uses a wheelchair to help him move around comfortably.
WATCH: Accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich making first appearance
The suspect in Saturday night’s Club Q shooting made their first court appearance at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in 4th Judicial District Court. Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared virtually from the El Paso County jail slumped over in his chair and with visible wounds on his face. Aldrich was injured while...
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
Exclusive video: Plane passengers say Club Q suspect made racist remarks
Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed club shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31.
