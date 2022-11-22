ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police investigating deadly shooting near Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting in northeastern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide after leaving one person dead, according to police. Colorado Springs police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, on the east side of Palmer...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Pueblo police locate person of interest in connection to homicide

The Pueblo Police Department has located a person of interest in connection to a homicide. According to a press release from the department, 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez was located Friday by authorities. Officers say at approximately 1:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd. on Wednesday in reference to a dead body. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased female and investigated the crime scene for suspicious activity. Detectives were also called to the crime scene to further investigate the circumstances. Authorities ruled the investigation a homicide and identified Lopez as a person of interest.The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This is the city's 24th homicide investigation this year. The Pueblo Police Department says the investigation remains ongoing and encourages the public or anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Pueblo dispatch at 719-553-2502 or to call Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police asking residents in a Briargate neighborhood to stay indoors after shot fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police asked residents in the area of Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive to stay in their homes while they look for a suspect who fired a gun Saturday morning. Police said no one was hurt but there is no suspect in custody yet. The post Police asking residents in a Briargate neighborhood to stay indoors after shot fired appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nov. 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Denise Mares, 35, is a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mares has a no-bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs. Danny Sisneros, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Alleged Club Q shooter identifying as non-binary

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect of the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ night club, on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Colorado Springs is now identifying as non-binary, according to court documents filed on Tuesday evening on Nov. 22. A footnote in a court filing reads, “Anderson Aldrich is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns, and for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Community Residents Still Shocked Over Double-Homicide in Florissant Area

Young Children Witness Crime; Report Fatal Shooting to Authorities. Teller County was once again in the regional and state headlines, following a rare double-homicide that struck the Florissant area. The report has sparked a barrage of comments on social media, especially due to the fact that young children witnessed the...
FLORISSANT, CO
KKTV

Customers Flood Bar Co-Owned by Club Q Hero

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Customers nearly overwhelmed bartenders at Atrevida Beer Co. on Friday. The bar, located in Northeast Colorado Springs is co-owned by Richard Fierro and his wife. Fierro was praised by police officers for charging into the fire of the Club Q gunman, who killed five people in last week’s tragic shooting, and helping to disarm him.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Iconic Pueblo temple seeks funds for wheelchair access

Mark Felding has attended Temple Emanuel on Pueblo’s Northside for 18 years, going weekly to the family-style synagogue that serves about 35 families and seats 200. But when a genetic health condition left the 54-year-old susceptible to pulmonary embolisms a few years ago, he had to stop working as a paralegal and go on disability. He uses oxygen from a tank, and often uses a wheelchair to help him move around comfortably.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy