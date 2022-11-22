ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
satnews.com

Viasat + Cobham Satcom collaborating on maritime connectivity pre-ViaSat-3 launch

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) and Cobham Satcom are collaborating on a new, advanced satellite connectivity solution for the maritime and energy industries in preparation for the launch of Viasat’s next generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3. The connectivity system, which will include a portfolio of groundbreaking antenna systems from Cobham Satcom,...
satnews.com

Rocket Lab selected by NASA to Launch the TROPICS mission

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has been selected by NASA to launch the Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation Structure and Storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats (TROPICS) mission, as part of the agency’s Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services contract. Rocket Lab will launch the TROPICS mission,...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy