ETOnline.com
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Cast on Adding a Dark Twist to Beloved Franchise for Paramount Plus (Exclusive)
In just a few days, the BAU will open its doors again on Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. The new series, which is set deep in the pandemic, finds the beloved characters adjusting to their new normal after they go their separate ways. Of course, in true Criminal Minds fashion, they team is pulled back in when they're faced with their most formidable unsub (played by Friday Night Lights' Zach Gilford), a killer heavily influenced by said pandemic who goes on a crime spree via an interconnected serial-killing network.
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
TODAY.com
Mariah Carey’s twins steal the show during her performance at Thanksgiving parade
Mariah Carey turned her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance into a family affair. The 52-year-old singer closed out the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, by performing her smash holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” During her performance, Carey was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
Sinbad's "dead" limbs are "coming alive" 2 years after stroke
It's been two years since comedian and actor Sinbad had a debilitating stroke that left him hooked up to a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. While his family said that his particular situation only had a roughly 30% survival rate, today, the 66-year-old is recovering. "His progress is...
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Just Posted a Beautiful Rare Photo Featuring Her 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa posted a photo on Instagram of her and husband Mark Consuelos' three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Ripa is happy to have her chickens back in the nest before the summer ends. The brothers and sister are beaming in front of a pool and bright blue sky. Three...
NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen Sets 4 New Projects At CBS With Lost Co-Creator, Daily Show Vet And More
Eric Christian Olsen has set up some new projects at CBS on top of playing Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles!
Mother and Son: ABC to reboot beloved sitcom with comedians Denise Scott and Matt Okine
The new show, which will explore ageing with the added twist of the migrant experience, leads the ABC TV programming lineup for 2023
AOL Corp
'Epic Fail'! Hilaria Baldwin Shares Glimpse of Thanksgiving With 7 Kids
Not always picture perfect! Hilaria Baldwin gave a candid glimpse of how she and Alec Baldwin celebrated their first Thanksgiving as the parents of seven — and it wasn’t pretty. “Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours. ,” the yoga instructor,...
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Says Portraying the Iconic Addams Character Was ‘Terrifying’
Jenna Ortega was thrilled to earn the starring role on Netflix's 'Wednesday' bit she says portraying the character was terrifying.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Grey is unrecognizable as late diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara in pic for new movie
Jennifer Grey is giving fans a peek at how she transformed into the late diet guru and church leader Gwen Shamblin Lara for Lifetime's 2023 movie "Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation." The "Dirty Dancing" star looked unrecognizable in a photo she posted of herself Nov. 21 on Instagram. The image...
AOL Corp
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
AOL Corp
All Smiles! Harry and Meghan Pose for Rare Photo With Poet Amanda Gorman
All smiles! Amanda Gorman joined Meghan Markle on the Tuesday, November 22, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, which she was very excited about. “Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, ‘Archetypes,’ where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers,” the first National Youth Poet Laureate, 24, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 23. “Thank you so much for having me!
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast
EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles. The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a...
BBC
Ralph Macchio: The Karate Kid on success in his 60s
Trying to catch a fly with chopsticks. In 1984, The Karate Kid, famed for the rigorous training endured by its headbanded hero Daniel LaRusso, was the UK's sixth-biggest film. It took more money than Romancing the Stone, Splash and Oscar best picture winner Terms Of Endearment. USA Today, The Bleacher Report and Vulture named it on lists of the greatest sports films of all time.
Disney World Guest Jumps Off Ride To Hang Out With Animatronics, And There's Video
A guest decided to get up close and personal with some Disney World animatronics. A little too close.
AOL Corp
'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Is Our New Favorite Scream Queen
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." If you're tuning into Wednesday, Netflix's new mystery-adventure series focused on the most deadpan and dryly hilarious member of The Addams Family in her teen years, and thinking hmm, that lead actress looks awfully familiar, well, you're probably onto something. Actress Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, and, at only 20 years old, she's already logged a decade of experience in the film and television industry. She's also established herself in 2022 in company frequently occupied by the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell: she's become a scream queen.
AOL Corp
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' title tracks, dies at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning musician best known for singing the title tracks to the hit 1980s movies “Fame” and “Flashdance” has died, her publicist said Saturday. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith A. Moose said in a statement posted to Cara’s website and Twitter feed.
