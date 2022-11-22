ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Video: 12-year-old bicyclist hurt in Central Florida hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Orange County are searching for the driver involved in a crash that sent a boy flying off of his bike and kept going last week. At around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 18, a car traveling along Avalon Park Boulevard hit a child who entered the roadway on a bike from Auburn Cove Lane, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The bicyclist was not in a marked crosswalk.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Family grateful after son gets life-saving heart transplant

CLEVELAND — From the looks of it, you’d never know this sweet little boy named Jude has been through so much. But, earlier this year the 2-year-old had to get a heart transplant. “It was one of the hardest things ever. It was really heartbreaking. It was really...

Comments / 0

Community Policy