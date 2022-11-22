Read full article on original website
Rain Returns This Morning
This Morning: Scattered showers. Lower 40s. This Afternoon: Scattered showers weakening. Breezy Mid 40s. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Some areas, lake-effect flurries. Lower 30s. A cold front arrives this morning, bringing scattered showers to the area. Rainfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side, with most areas barely seeing a quarter inch of rainfall. Rainfall gradually weakens later on in the afternoon/evening, as CNY begins to dry out. Breezy conditions throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As wind direction shifts to the west, lake-effect flurries are possible in some areas, especially just southwest of Oneida County.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
Water Safari Black Friday deal ends at midnight
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- If you and your family love to go to Enchanted Forest Water Safari in the summer months, the water park is having a huge Black Friday deal, ending at midnight. Tickets will be on sale for $29.99 for anyone over the age of three. Children aged...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
How a toxic spill on Thanksgiving Day 1943 nearly caused the New York State Fair to change locations
In the early morning hours of November 25, 1943, Thanksgiving Day, a thunderclap disrupted the quiet holiday sunrise as the retaining wall of Allied Chemical’s Solvay Process Division’s sludge bed No. 7 burst. The failure created a 500-foot break that unleashed a tidal wave of what the Syracuse...
Hiker and dogs lost on Marcy; people stranded in Tug Hill snowstorm
On Nov. 15 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a hiker on Mount Marcy. The 35-year-old from Toronto became lost while hiking with her two dogs. After speaking with the hiker, Ranger Curcio determined she had started from the Adirondak Loj, took the high water route, and crossed Indian Falls. Rangers Curcio and DiCintio headed into Marcy Dam to begin a linear search.
The Olde Wicker Mill takes on Black Friday Shoppers
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Olde Wicker Mill in New Hartford, opened at 7 a.m. ready to take on Black Friday shoppers. According to the owner of the store, customers were already there, waiting to be let in. "People want to support the local businesses, the small businesses, because they...
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem
UTICA, N.Y. -- By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows. "The birds came into the city gradually. They always do this time of year. They come in out of the Utica Marsh. They come into the city where it's warmer and there's an abundance of food," says city Public Works Commissioner, Dave Short.
Community members show holiday spirit attending Christmas at Canal Park Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Christmas at Canal Park kicked off Friday at 3 p.m. with family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy. There were plenty of things to do while there including getting your picture taken with Santa, grabbing a bite to eat from your choice of food truck, horse-drawn sleigh rides, grilling with the Grinch, live music, letter writing to Santa, cocoa and more.
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed Thursday? Banks, mail, trash, more
Thanksgiving in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday originated as a harvest festival. The event that Americans typically call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. Thanksgiving became a...
Gas prices rising through Cortland County
After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival
Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
Side walk on Main Street in Oneonta work to be done next week
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The sidewalk and parking lane in front of 175 Main Street will be closed Tuesday-Friday, next week. A private contractor will be working at that location between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for those four days. The city asks the public to use caution and be on...
Clinton Shoppers' Stroll kicked off Friday with the Jingle Jog starting things off Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Clinton's annual Shopper's Stroll kicked off this morning with the Pack the Pantry bus at 9 a.m. and stores opened at 10 a.m. The day was filled with many fun activities including horse and wagon rides, pictures with Santa, hot cocoa, music and more!. A parade sealed...
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego and Wyoming as […]
Marcy Tech Barn project wins 'Best Practice Award'
MARCY, N.Y. -- The Marcy Tech Barn isn't even built yet and it's already winning awards. The project just won the 'Best Practice Award' from the Upstate New York Chapter of the American Planning Association. Mohawk Valley EDGE says Marcy Tech Barn will be a live-work space, with 180 apartments,...
Thanksgiving dinner returns to Utica Rescue Mission for first time since start of pandemic
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Rescue Mission offered its first in-person Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. People were able to enjoy the traditional turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes with fellow community members at the Rescue Mission location on Rutger Street. Executive Director Wendy...
