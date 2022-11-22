ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Rain Returns This Morning

This Morning: Scattered showers. Lower 40s. This Afternoon: Scattered showers weakening. Breezy Mid 40s. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Some areas, lake-effect flurries. Lower 30s. A cold front arrives this morning, bringing scattered showers to the area. Rainfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side, with most areas barely seeing a quarter inch of rainfall. Rainfall gradually weakens later on in the afternoon/evening, as CNY begins to dry out. Breezy conditions throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As wind direction shifts to the west, lake-effect flurries are possible in some areas, especially just southwest of Oneida County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Water Safari Black Friday deal ends at midnight

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- If you and your family love to go to Enchanted Forest Water Safari in the summer months, the water park is having a huge Black Friday deal, ending at midnight. Tickets will be on sale for $29.99 for anyone over the age of three. Children aged...
OLD FORGE, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Hiker and dogs lost on Marcy; people stranded in Tug Hill snowstorm

On Nov. 15 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance with the search for a hiker on Mount Marcy. The 35-year-old from Toronto became lost while hiking with her two dogs. After speaking with the hiker, Ranger Curcio determined she had started from the Adirondak Loj, took the high water route, and crossed Indian Falls. Rangers Curcio and DiCintio headed into Marcy Dam to begin a linear search.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

The Olde Wicker Mill takes on Black Friday Shoppers

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Olde Wicker Mill in New Hartford, opened at 7 a.m. ready to take on Black Friday shoppers. According to the owner of the store, customers were already there, waiting to be let in. "People want to support the local businesses, the small businesses, because they...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)

At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem

UTICA, N.Y. -- By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows. "The birds came into the city gradually. They always do this time of year. They come in out of the Utica Marsh. They come into the city where it's warmer and there's an abundance of food," says city Public Works Commissioner, Dave Short.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Community members show holiday spirit attending Christmas at Canal Park Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Christmas at Canal Park kicked off Friday at 3 p.m. with family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy. There were plenty of things to do while there including getting your picture taken with Santa, grabbing a bite to eat from your choice of food truck, horse-drawn sleigh rides, grilling with the Grinch, live music, letter writing to Santa, cocoa and more.
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Gas prices rising through Cortland County

After a brief drop in average, gas prices are on the rise once again in Cortland County and New York State. According to GasBuddy, four gas stations between Cortland and Homer show an average gas price of $3.74-per-gallon. Gas stations in Truxton, Marathon and Cortland have an average gas price of $3.79-per-gallon.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
waer.org

A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival

Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Side walk on Main Street in Oneonta work to be done next week

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The sidewalk and parking lane in front of 175 Main Street will be closed Tuesday-Friday, next week. A private contractor will be working at that location between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for those four days. The city asks the public to use caution and be on...
ONEONTA, NY
News Channel 34

President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego and Wyoming as […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Marcy Tech Barn project wins 'Best Practice Award'

MARCY, N.Y. -- The Marcy Tech Barn isn't even built yet and it's already winning awards. The project just won the 'Best Practice Award' from the Upstate New York Chapter of the American Planning Association. Mohawk Valley EDGE says Marcy Tech Barn will be a live-work space, with 180 apartments,...
MARCY, NY

