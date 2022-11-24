ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Traffic Chicago: Millions expected to pass through airports, hit roads Wednesday

By Diane Pathieu via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmmOD_0jL1yRD800

The Thanksgiving travel rush is back on this year.

People getting behind the wheel or boarding a plane don't seem fazed by higher gasoline and airfare prices than last year or the widespread concern about inflation and the economy.

Wednesday is the busiest travel day for this Thanksgiving holiday at Midway airport. Experts predict a passenger increase of over 24%.

Meanwhile, at O'Hare there is a passenger increase of just 2.7%, with the busiest day at O'Hare being Sunday.

Approximately 1.7 million travelers will pass through both Chicago airports this week into next Monday.

Live look at traffic across Chicago area

Nationwide, the TSA screened more than 2.6 million travelers on Monday, surpassing the 2.5 million screened the Monday before Thanksgiving in 2019. That is despite airfare costing passengers more than ever before.

Passengers prepared for the rush by planning ahead.

"We came a little early so we don't have to worry or move too fast," Ashana Garcia said.

"For me, it's mental. Put it in your head, space yourself, prepare ahead of time, get here early out the way," passenger Robert Walker said.

Gas prices are also higher than they have ever been this time of year.

"I just make it work, I just make it work. What else can we do? You know, you have to travel, you have to get from point A to point B, and sometimes public transportation is not an option. You just make it work," commuter Pam Jackson said.

Still, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home in the U.S. this week, a 1.5% bump over Thanksgiving last year.

"In Illinois, 2.8 million people are traveling for Thanksgiving; 2.4 are traveling by car nationally. Eighty-nine percent are traveling by car. The roads are going to be super busy," said Molly Hart, with the AAA Auto Club Group.

And there may be some good news at the pump, albeit slight; average gasoline prices in Chicago have fallen 19 cents per gallon in the last week. The national average has fallen over 11 cents per gallon in the last week.

TSA and Customs and Border Protection officials are already warning of longer than usual wait times and checkpoints, so travelers are urged to plan accordingly.

"Pack smart. Leave all of the prohibited items out of your carry-on bag. There's a big delay at the checkpoint when the bag goes thru the scanner; if we see a prohibited item, we have to say 'hey is this your bag.' We have to identify it, and remove it. So it's a big step passengers can take to get the line moving," TSA regional spokeswoman Jessica Mayle said.

Traffic was picking up later Wednesday, ahead of the long weekend. The roads are expected to be exceptionally busy Wednesday afternoon.

Although there were big crowds at Chicago's airports Wednesday morning, they tended to come in waves throughout the day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Freezing fog kickstarts Monday across Chicago area

CHICAGO - Drivers will need to watch for any accidents due to icy roads especially well west and northwest of the city this morning. This is due to patchy freezing fog. That will go away by 9 a.m. with a mix of clouds and sun thereafter. Highs reach the mid...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Injured in Logan Square Hit-and-Run Crash

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who caused a crash that injured one person Sunday in Logan Square, authorities stated. At approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Fullerton, a Cadillac was traveling westbound on Fullerton when it struck a Nissan, which was heading eastbound on Fullerton, Chicago police said. The Nissan then struck a parked Honda. The impact of the collision caused the Nissan to flip over on its hood, according to authorities.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County move to medium COVID-19 alert levels

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the holiday season here, there are new concerns about COVID-19 in Chicago and in Cook County. Both have shifted from low to medium alert levels, and health officials again are urging precautions to reduce the spread. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with an epidemiologist who said it's not just COVID people should take precautions against. After Thanksgiving weekend, and with more gatherings planned through the end of the year, health officials are expecting to see a spike with the tripledemic: Covid, the flu and RSV. Dr. Katrine Wallace, who is an epidemiologist at the University of Chicago, said it's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Rain, Breezy Conditions Expected in Chicago Area Sunday

Residents in the Chicago area can expect to see rainy and windy conditions as they wrap up their holiday weekend Sunday, with occasional heavy downpours possible throughout the morning. According to forecast models, rain wrapping around a low-pressure system will continue to impact the Chicago area through much of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures through midweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday evening brings clearing skies ahead of temperatures that will be a little warmer through midweek in the Chicago area. With the clear skies expect a low temperature of 29 degrees Sunday night. Expect Monday to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 46 degrees. It's...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
cwbchicago.com

6-time felon boarded a CTA bus with a long gun, prosecutors say

Chicago — A six-time convicted felon is facing new charges after allegedly boarding a CTA bus with a long gun on Friday evening. Chicago police responded to a call of a person boarding a bus with a long gun around 9:30 p.m. They pulled the bus over in the 3200 block of West Chicago and found a passenger who matched the description of the man who allegedly had a weapon, Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Bagnowski said.
CHICAGO, IL
globalconstructionreview.com

FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare

Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are lots of ups and downs in the forecast for the Chicago area, including some rain arriving Saturday night. Rain will arrive by Sunday morning, and low temperatures will reach 38 degrees. Rain is likely most of the day Sunday. High temperatures will reach 45 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
115K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy