kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks House seat close enough for mandatory recount
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board met Wednesday to certify the results of Nov. 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. The mandatory recount for a House seat in District 43 in Grand Forks County will not...
KNOX News Radio
GF rejects bridge study funding
The Grand Forks council has rejected an agreement to fund the next phase of study on a proposed inter-city bridge with East Grand Forks. The scoping study would cost just over $151,000 dollars. East Grand Forks was looking to split the bill 50-50. Grand Forks suggested adding the two counties to further reduce the cost and include the Merrifield Bridge in the analysis.
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
trfradio.com
Bus Struck Tuesday in Hit & Run Collision
Police are investigating a hit and run accident reported Tuesday morning in Thief River Falls. Police say that a “small red car rear ended the bus and took off” from the scene at Kinney Avenue North and 3rd Street West. According to the report the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be “young girls”.
wdayradionow.com
Arrest made in Cass County chase, crash near Horace
(Horace, ND) -- One person is in custody, another injured after a chase and crash in Cass County early Wednesday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells us they tried to pull over a car driven by 20-year-old Logan Glaser after he sped past deputies on County Road 14 east of Horace just after 3 a.m.
