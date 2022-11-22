CASS COUNTY (KFGO) – A pursuit south of Fargo ended in a crash and an arrest early Wednesday. A Cass County Deputy told KFGO News, another deputy had attempted to stop a pick-up for speeding on Cass County Road 14 west of I-29 shortly before 3 a.m. The driver continued east and there was a pursuit. The driver turned off his vehicle lights and the deputy lost sight of the pickup. The deputy continued east on the rural road, eventually discovering the pickup had crashed several miles away at the intersection of Highway 81 and County 14 which was a dead-end road.

