1 Cited, 1 Injured in Thanksgiving Morning Crash
A crash early Thanksgiving morning sent one man to the hospital. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that just before 1:30am, a pickup was southbound on Conaway Road west of Millsboro. The driver, a 23 year old man from Georgetown failed to stop for the stop sign at Millsboro Highway and struck an excavator that was parked in the grass on the south side of Millsboro Highway near Mission Road. Neither the driver nor his 24 year old passenger, from Lincoln, were properly restrained. The passenger was taken to an are hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, but was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and no seat belt.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
Crash in Lincoln Sends Two to Hospital
A single vehicle crash in the Lincoln area Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Delaware State Police say a 21 year old driver from Houston was traveling northbound on North Old State Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his Civic and went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was not properly restrained and was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. An 18 year old passenger, also from Houston, was wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Salisbury driver killed, 5 others injured, in crash with dump truck
A Salisbury driver was killed in a head-on collision with a dump truck in southern Delaware Tuesday morning. Five others were also injured in the crash.
UPDATED: Gold Alert CANCELED for Missing Selbyville Man
UPDATED – 4:30pm The Gold Alert issued for John Vittek on November 25, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 4 has been canceled. He has been located. A Gold Alert has been issued for 86 year old John Vittek of Selbyville. Delaware State Police say he was last seen Thanksgiving Day in the Selbyville area, but attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful and there is concern for his safety. Vittek is white, 5′ 11” and 170 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair.
One dead in Dover Thanksgiving shooting
One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
Dover PD Investigating Thanksgiving Day Homicide
Dover Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. Police were called to a residence on Forest Creek Drive where they found 29 year old Walter Pereira of Dover on the ground with gunshot wounds. Pereira was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police arrested 29 year old Rayvaughn Jones coming out of the residence, but later determined that he lives there with Pereira. Police say the suspects are two black males.
Reports: Man Stabbed In Camden Wyoming Early Thursday
Just before 12:40, Thursday morning rescue crews from the Camden Wyoming Fire Department along With Kent County Medics and Trooper 4 were dispatched to the unit block of 5 N Railroad Avenue in Wyoming for reports of a stabbing. Arriving crews found one patient suffering from an apparent stab wound...
DSP Investigating Shooting East of Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night just after 8:30 on Ayers Lane east of Millsboro. Police found the home was hit several times with an unknown firearm and the homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries and police have no other information in reference to the shooting.
Order Overruled In Fenwick Low-Speed Vehicle Lawsuit
FENWICK ISLAND – A recommendation to enact a temporary restraining order against Fenwick Island’s low-speed vehicle ban was overruled this week. In an order issued this week, Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn granted the town’s exceptions to a master’s report issued July 6. The report, which recommended that a temporary restraining order be issued to halt Fenwick Island’s enforcement of a low-speed vehicle (LSV) ban as a lawsuit makes its way through the court system, was ultimately overruled.
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
11-year-old hero speaks out after saving little sister from Salisbury fire
SALISBURY, Md. – An 11-year-old is being called a hero this holiday season after he saved his two-year-old sister from a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday evening in Salisbury. Keishuana Banks says the one thing she’s most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day is to have her children alive...
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
