Groveport, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, your water bills are going up in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City Council approved raising three utility bills for residents in its Monday meeting. The new ordinances — 3036-2022, 3037-2022 and 3038-2022 — amend the city code and target the city’s water, sanitary sewer and stormwater utilities. Respectively, they increase rates by 5%, 4% and 2% according. The legislation’s record […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries

A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good

A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

Sheriff: Hoax active shooter called into Licking County gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a gas station in Licking County after a hoax call, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said employees at the Pilot Travel Center on Lancaster Road, just off Interstate 70, told them they heard an "active shooter" call on their radio frequency.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Record-Herald

Two robberies reported in city

Police recently responded to two alleged robberies in the City of Washington Court House — with an arrest made in one incident and an ongoing investigation in the other. On Nov. 15 at approximately 6 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to the Highland Avenue Flagway station on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Officers were advised that the suspect fled in a vehicle on State Route 41 right before officers arrived on the scene.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
614now.com

The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died

Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH

