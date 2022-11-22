Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCarthy, No. 3 Michigan go back to back, beat No. 2 Buckeyes 45-23The LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus, your water bills are going up in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City Council approved raising three utility bills for residents in its Monday meeting. The new ordinances — 3036-2022, 3037-2022 and 3038-2022 — amend the city code and target the city’s water, sanitary sewer and stormwater utilities. Respectively, they increase rates by 5%, 4% and 2% according. The legislation’s record […]
The 3 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Columbus, Ohio If You're LGBTQ+
Columbus, Ohio, is an up-and-coming city with an active LGBTQ+ community. Here are the best neighborhoods to live in Columbus if you're LGBTQ+.
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
columbusnavigator.com
Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries
A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
614now.com
After nearly 20 years, this Dublin business is closing for good
A long-standing Dublin business is preparing to close its doors for good. Extravagifts, the versatile gift store that has served its community for more than 16 years, could be shuttered before the new year. The store is located at 24 N. High St. in Dublin. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
Sheriff: Hoax active shooter called into Licking County gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a gas station in Licking County after a hoax call, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said employees at the Pilot Travel Center on Lancaster Road, just off Interstate 70, told them they heard an "active shooter" call on their radio frequency.
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
Unidentified pickup truck flees after crash on US-42; Union County requests ‘BOLO’
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a hit-and-run crash on US-42 northbound early Saturday morning. Springfield Ohio State Highway Patrol were called on by Union County requesting a “BOLO” or “Be On the Look Out” for a red pickup truck, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
Ohio AG: Over $130,000 swindled from homeowners; Three men facing lawsuit
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a home landscaping contractor and his partners for allegedly swindling more than $130,000 from homeowners. Daryl Allen, the contractor, is accused of taking payments for decks that were never built, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office stated in a press release.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
myfox28columbus.com
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
myfox28columbus.com
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
Record-Herald
Two robberies reported in city
Police recently responded to two alleged robberies in the City of Washington Court House — with an arrest made in one incident and an ongoing investigation in the other. On Nov. 15 at approximately 6 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to the Highland Avenue Flagway station on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. Officers were advised that the suspect fled in a vehicle on State Route 41 right before officers arrived on the scene.
Netcare’s 24-hour crisis center to close Friday; those in need steered to other providers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting Friday, there will be one less provider in greater Columbus where those having a mental health or substance abuse crisis can go for help. Netcare is closing its 24-hour crisis center. Staffing challenges prompted the closure, according to Netcare’s CEO and medical director, Dr. Brian Stroh.
614now.com
The co-founder of one of the most iconic events in Columbus has died
Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the beloved Arnold Sports Festival, has died at 96 years old. His death was announced in a Tweet from Arnold Schwarzenegger. “I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone,” Schwarzenegger said through Twitter.
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
wosu.org
Construction halted on new Ohio State hospital tower after cracking found in concrete column
The Ohio State University has stopped construction on its huge inpatient hospital tower after officials say cracking was found in one concrete column on Monday. The university says the cracking appears to be localized to one of hundreds of columns on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital currently under construction.
