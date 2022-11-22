ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 18

whippa snapper
3d ago

What’s done in the dark, will come to light! I’m so glad they finally caught Westbrook and her crew. A lot of shenanigans going on

Reply
5
Kim Strimlan Northrop
3d ago

the woman who runs this has a history if fraud. why was she put in charge? friend of Mayor Breed!

Reply(3)
9
Ray Ewing
2d ago

spin my experience at homeless advocates don't like the idea of homeless getting off the street because then it would put them out of business they want homeless they want more homeless.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stealthoptional.com

Police request Killer Robots with deadly force in San Francisco

Weaponised robots are here to stay as the technology becomes a major part of American, Chinese and Russian militaries. However, the adoption of aptly-dubbed Killer Robots has been somewhat limited to police. In San Francisco, cops are attempting to change that. A new bill has requested the right for copbots...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home

Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
BERKELEY, CA
Courthouse News Service

Bid to end stop Alameda County Covid eviction ban stumbles

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — A fight against an eviction ban in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Alameda has stumbled, after a federal judge denied landlords' request for summary judgment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler denied motions for summary judgment in two lawsuits brought by landlords against Alameda...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender

Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Homeless Shelter Accused Of Mishandling Public Money

SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco non-profit dedicated to helping eradicate homelessness is accused of mishandling public money, housing and shelters for the population that they serve. The City’s Controller’s Office released an audit on Thursday, November 17, titled “The City Must Determine Whether United Council of Human Services Should Continue...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland

Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Bay Area Ranks Worst for Package Theft, According to Report

A new report shows that residents in the SF Bay Area are most likely to experience package theft. Findings from Safewise, a home security website, show that three out of every four Americans have experienced package theft, with the rate of this kind of thievery having increased over 23% this year; second to the Bay Area where "porch pirates" strike most is Seattle. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Man 3D-Prints Entire San Francisco City in Homage to Beloved Hometown

When people yearn for home, some watch movies about their city or call up family. San Francisco native Nick Hollister, however, 3D-printed a giant topographically accurate map to feel closer to his roots. “Printing each tile, I got to know each neighborhood a little,” Hollister said. Hollister grew up...
WASHINGTON, CA
thesfnews.com

Multiple Warrants Lead To The Arrest Of Several Known Gang Members

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that on November 16 several search warrants led to the arrest of several gang members throughout several cities in the Bay Area. The SFPD reported in April 2022, investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) led a search warrant service in East Palo Alto.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy