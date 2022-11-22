Read full article on original website
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain
The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
Phys.org
Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
It couldn't have been a case of better timing. Egyptologists celebrating the centenary of the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun, now have a promising new archaeological discovery that appears to have been made in Egypt. Excavators have discovered a tunnel under the Taposiris Magna temple, west of the ancient city of Alexandria, which they have suggested could lead to the tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Evidence that this is really the case remains to be seen, but such a discovery would be a major find, with the potential to rewrite what we know about Egypt's most famous queen.
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
ancientpages.com
Mystery Of The Boxgrave Humans – Fossils In The UK Reveal How Ancient Europeans Were Connected
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. Four human species that were living across...
allthatsinteresting.com
What Is The Rosetta Stone? The Tablet That Solved The Ancient Mystery Of Egyptian Hieroglyphics
Now on display in the British Museum, the Rosetta Stone is a granite tablet from 196 B.C.E. inscribed with a decree in Egyptian hieroglyphics, ancient Greek, and Demotic script. As French troops prepared to face Ottoman forces in Rosetta, Egypt, in July 1799, they stumbled upon a chunk of carved...
30 amazing facial reconstructions, from stone age shamans to King Tut's father
New scientific techniques are helping us reconstruct people from the past in uncanny detail.
The Mysteries of the "Ancient Astronauts"
According to Anomalien.com, and certain authors, "intelligent extraterrestrial beings called ancient astronauts or ancient aliens have visited Earth, and this contact is connected with the origins or development of human cultures, technologies, and religions. A common variant of the idea includes proposals that deities from most, if not all, religions are actually extraterrestrials, and their technologies were taken as evidence of their divine status.
Cannibalism was a means of survival for ancient Neanderthals
Display of Neanderthal man in a museumCredit: Jakub Halun; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Neanderthals who are the closest extinct relatives of modern humans lived from 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.
Vogue
The Mystery Of Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscars Dress, Solved
When Elizabeth Taylor won her first Oscar in 1961, it was something of a shock. Taylor had just recovered from a bout of pneumonia so severe that it nearly killed her (after losing consciousness in her Dorchester suite, an emergency tracheotomy, followed by an extended hospital stay, saved her life). Then there was the fact that she had been forced to film Butterfield 8 against her wishes under her MGM contract, with the studio actually threatening to sue Taylor if she didn’t complete the shoot – despite her husband Mike Todd’s recent death in a plane crash. And, in a scandal that rocked Hollywood, Taylor had recently launched into a relationship with ’50s music idol Eddie Fisher – then the husband of American sweetheart Debbie Reynolds – a fact that no member of the Academy could easily forget, given that Taylor played a Manhattan call girl who falls in love with a married man in Butterfield 8.
100 years after unearthing King Tut's tomb, archaeologists make new discoveries
A century after the discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb, archaeologists are still unearthing more artifacts — and controversies. The unearthing of King Tut's tomb on Nov. 4, 1922 is considered one of the greatest finds in modern history. But archaeologists remained convinced that more remained undiscovered. Now, Zahi Hawass,...
Nazi bombs destroyed a priceless 'sea monster' fossil. Scientists just found its long-lost plaster copies.
More than 70 years ago, during a WWII air raid in the U.K., German bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. Scientists just found long-lost plaster casts of the priceless skeleton.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
BBC
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history
The oldest known written sentence has been found by archaeologists, according to a press release published Nov .08 regarding a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The remarkable finding features an entire Canaanite phrase from around 1700 BCE (before the current era), and could be the earliest written sentence in the history of humanity.
AI technology helps render portraits from the Victorian era that are 'moving' in every way
The artists at Mystery Scoop breathe new life into old photographs using color restoration and facial movement.
‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization
What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
Scientists Discover Oldest Ever Fossilized Army Ant
Scientists have once again proven that even small discoveries can have a massive impact. Recently, researchers at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) and Colorado State University have found a fossilized army ant (Dorylinae) dating back to the Eocene, roughly 35 million years ago. This makes the Baltic amber-coated ant the oldest ever fossil of its kind.
