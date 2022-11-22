Read full article on original website
Epicurious
Quick Chana Masala
This chana masala recipe is simple and straightforward—it’s a go-to weeknight meal that can be made in less than an hour. I almost never have the time to soak dried chickpeas the night before I make this dish, or the simmering time required when you start from dried—but then again, who does? What I do have is a trick that will make them taste like you made this dish the slow way: Boiling the canned chickpeas with their liquid helps them mimic the texture you would get from soaking dried ones overnight. (And another trick from my sister-in-law—grating the tomatoes—saves you tons of chopping.)
Healthy Recipe: Hot Chocolate
Making delicious, thick, velvety hot chocolate at home is easy. Unsweetened cocoa powder is the key. It has a richer, deeper, more chocolatey taste than commercial sweetened drinking chocolates. It can also be used for baking. Although hot chocolate can be made in the microwave, it tastes more delicious when it is made on the stovetop. The extra 1-2 minutes of cooking allows the chocolate to fully bloom. Recipes usually ask for equal amounts of sugar and unsweetened cocoa, but it’s really a matter of taste. Adjust the amounts if you prefer it richer or sweeter. Any other type of milk can be used, such as almond or soy milk — have fun with it!
12tomatoes.com
How To Make Fried Rice Without A Restaurant-Grade Wok
Eggs, scallions, oil, and rice — this is the simplest form of classic Chinese take-out rice. But like many simple recipes — roast chicken, macaroni and cheese, and omelets — simple doesn’t mean easy. Transforming a handful of ingredients into something next level takes a little bit of technique, especially when you don’t have the same gadgets as a restaurant. So is it possible to get restaurant-quality results without the restaurant equipment? Here are some ways to up your fried rice game.
Natural Ginger Ale Recipe
While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.
How to clean the bottom of a fry pan that’s . . . seen some things
You just installed the pot rack or peg board of your dreams and are ready to make all your Julia Child fantasies come to life, azel! The problem? You need to clean the bottom of the fry pans. When it comes time to hang all of your trusty cookware, you might notice that the underside of your favorite pans (which are usually relegated to the bottom cabinet) have been scorched and stained within an inch of their lives.
reinisfischer.com
Cranberries in Powdered Sugar
Cranberries in powdered sugar are one of my favorite sweets from my childhood (sorry, Georgian churchela). I remember in my childhood there were little nice cardboard boxes available for sale at local stores around my native Riga. It was always like a little celebration when my mom or grandma bought me some of those cardboard boxes with cranberries in powdered sugar and let me eat them.
AOL Corp
Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is just $20 for Black Friday — save over 40%
Few chefs have as much of an impact as the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining and spending time with guests — which is what the holidays are all about. We turn to Garten for her delicious-yet-simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast-iron pan on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, we had to share the news ASAP.
EatingWell
ThePrep: Nourishing 400-Calorie Dinners to Make in 3 Steps or Less
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. It's totally normal to eat more than you usually do during the holidays. It's all those special dishes—and times with friends and family—that make celebrating so special! I sure got my fill of herb-roasted turkey, melting potatoes and apple crisp with cranberries last week. In no way do you need to "eat clean" or "detox" afterward, but you might be feeling out of your routine—like me—and craving healthy dinners to help you feel your best. This week, I'm making dinners that come in around 400 calories per serving and are ready in three steps or less to keep your prep as easy as possible.
Greatist
Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?
Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
Dad's Mashed Potato Pancakes - Recipe for Holiday Leftovers
What do you do with all these Thanksgiving leftovers??! I have to admit one of my fondest memories as a child was the day after Thanksgiving. In our household growing up nothing went to waste. The day after Thanksgiving was a free for all - meaning we were raided the kitchen fridge all day long. Turkey slider sandwiches with a dollop of stuffing and cranberry sauce, some reheated green bean casserole, a piece of pie here, a few cookies there, it was like Thanksgiving all over but without all the prep work (and extended family)! That being said my absolute favorite thing was a recipe my dad would make with mashed potatoes. Cheesy mashed potato pancakes. My mouth waters just thinking about them. I would wake up the day after Thanksgiving to the sizzling sound of bacon cooking and these little glorious gems being fried up. He would serve me two mashed potato and cheese pancakes with a side of bacon and a fried egg just on the edge of being runny over the top. My all time favorite breakfast! This is a such an easy recipe to make, it's great for leftovers and you can customize it anyway you would like with your choice of cheeses or accompaniments.
diabetesdaily.com
Keto Peanut Butter Balls (Buckeyes)
This content originally appeared on Low Carb Yum. Republished with permission. These tasty keto peanut butter balls are the perfect party treat. With only 2 grams of net carbs per serving, you have room to indulge!. Lately, I have been testing out a few dessert recipes that can be eaten...
