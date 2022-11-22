Read full article on original website
Meri Brown 'frustrated' over 'mean comments' aimed at her from Sister Wives fans
Sister Wives Meri Brown has confessed to receiving mean comments from fans following the split between Kody Brown and Christine. The breakup has affected the rest of the household – and fans are apparently not happy. Kody Brown and his family have been in the spotlight since Sister Wives...
Kim Kardashian thinks Khloe’s baby boy looks spitting image of sibling Rob
During The Kardashians season 2 finale episode, fans finally get to meet Khloe Kardashian‘s son properly. Although she still hasn’t revealed his name, her mom Kris Jenner had an idea… to call him Rob, in honor of her brother. Kim was convinced that Khloe’s baby boy looks...
Ignore the Sitcom Title — ‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Rare Great Movie About the Ecstasy of Making Movies
When I saw Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” at the Toronto Film Festival in September, I absolutely loved it. And while I never expected the film to be some breakout smash, my hope for it — and my cautiously optimistic prediction — is that it would find a hook into the culture. I assumed that a drama about how Steven Spielberg got to be the genius he is would resonate, in a big way, with movie fans from multiple generations. Okay, not so much with those under 35. But that still leaves a lot of us! “The Fabelmans,” I think, has a bad...
Savannah Chrisley turned off comments on her parents’ socials to ‘save’ their mental health
Savannah Chrisley’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively this month. They rose to fame in 2014 on USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best. Savannah has her own podcast in 2022 entitled Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley. It follows in the footsteps...
What happened to Nene Leakes’ son as she shares health update on Brentt?
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes shared an update on her son, Brentt, this November after he suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. Nene rose to fame on RHOA alongside Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, and many more Bravo stars. She’s no longer on the show and now runs The Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta.
Judge Judy’s huge net worth is as jaw-dropping as her court cases
Everyone young and old will likely have heard of TV star Judge Judy in their lives. She’s been appearing on her own shows since 1996 and her name is synonymous with the courtroom TV show. In 2022, fans may be wondering what Judge Judy’s net worth is. She...
Kourtney Kardashian broody as she ‘wished she could breastfeed’ Khloe’s newborn
In the season two finale of The Kardashians, the klan rocks up at Khloé’s house to meet her newborn baby for the first time. Kourtney was feeling broody as she shared her hilarious wish to breastfeed Khloé Kardashian’s baby. Khloé, 38, welcomed her child via surrogacy...
Carrie Underwood helps Utah woman with surprise reveal during concert
A mom-to-be in Utah managed to get Carrie Underwood to help with a surprise reveal earlier this month at a concert in Salt Lake City.
Married At First Sight Season 15: Where are they now?
Married At First Sight Season 15 saw several couples walking down the aisle, but where are they now?. The show has seen several couples come together and walk down the aisle. While some of them have managed to stick together and found their perfect match, others have not been too lucky.
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Johnson starts ‘new life’ at 70 as she packs up for Canada
90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson is set to pack up her life in the US and head to Canada as she embarks on a romance with her boyfriend, Tony. Debbie wasn’t originally a cast member of the TLC series, it was her son, Colt, who found fame on the show first. However, Debbie is now a regular on 90 Day Fiancé’s Single Life spin-off and it looks like she could have found herself ‘the one’.
Kim Kardashian’s cringiest moments – Icon pushing her away to releasing single
Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight for more than a decade. Before curating her billion-dollar empire, the mogul went through a series of unfortunate and awkward moments that will now stay with her forever, as well as her Hollywood résumé. As she climbed her way to the top, Kim Kardashian even tried releasing a single and had a part in a feature film.
Meet the critics of MasterChef The Professionals 2022
Masterchef Professional is back for 2022 and we have some big critics in the house who are all set to judge the food made by the contestants. The show is back with a new Season and people will get to see the contestants cooking up some amazing dishes. While these contestants have a lot of experience, it is important to note these are new flavors that they are working with.
The Bachelor Australia 2023 line-up involves a 6ft 5in basketball pro player
The Bachelor Australia 2023 is upon us, and there’s not just one leading man but three getting ready to meet their match on the Channel 10 dating show. Meet the cast: Felix Von Hofe, Jed McIntosh and Thomas Malucelli. Featuring a 6ft 5in basketball player, US-based musician and wellness...
Melissa Gorga fans mock ‘hideous’ fabric chandeliers that look like ‘trash bags’
Melissa Gorga‘s Instagram followers aren’t big fans of her interior design choices and her latest addition to her mansion, black fabric chandeliers, turned into her followers making ‘Dementor’ comparisons. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is living her best life. Releasing her inner interior designer...
Travis Barker makes his debut on Penelope’s TikTok and leaves her in stitches
Travis Barker has finally made his debut on stepdaughter Penelope Disick’s TikTok and fans are loving it. The fun–loving father has not only left the 10-year-old in stitches but the rest of her 4.7 million followers too. Penelope has been regularly posting on her TikTok profile that she...
Fans feel bad for Stormi amid Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up rumors
Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend of two years and a half years, Devin Booker, have reportedly broken up, but it’s Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi whom fans are sending their support to. Fans will know that the boyfriends of the Kardashians are immediately treated like family, and Devin was...
Kardashians fans expect ‘way more’ from season 3 and need it ‘now’
From the Met Gala and Khloé Kardashian’s new baby to Kourtney’s wedding preparation and Kris Jenner’s hip surgery, The Kardashians season 2 has been filled with all kinds of drama and touching moments. As season 2 wraps on November 24, fans are eager for The Kardashians season 3 to be announced.
Drag Race UK champion Danny Beard was prepared for double crowning
Drag Race UK S4 came to a show-stopping close last night as Alan Carr and Graham Norton joined the judging panel to assist RuPaul and Michelle Visage in making the final decision in crowning Liverpool’s very own Danny Beard. Drag Race UK returned to screens for the finale episode...
See Winter House’s Jessica Stocker poses with boyfriend on Instagram
As Winter House’s Jessica Stocker posed with someone on her Instagram stories, some are curious to know if she has a boyfriend. Jessica was a new arrival in the second run of Winter House, which was said to have been filmed earlier this year in March. While on the...
