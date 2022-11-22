Read full article on original website
Trading Post 11-23
SPONSORS: **** Missouri Farm Bureau Agents, Jim Anthony in Laclede and Dallas Counties and Scott McCowen in Laclede County, and Westgate Trailers of Mountain Grove and Springfield, AND CHECK OUT THE NEWEST LOCATION IN LEBANON. 1. 91 S10 PARTS TRUCK. GOOD MOTOR AND DRIVETRAIN 800 OBO 660 221 4767. 2....
Thanksgiving Morning Traffic Accident Seriously Injures Devil’s Elbow Woman
A Devil’s Elbow woman was injured seriously in a single-vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving morning. According to the highway patrol, 56-year-old Tammy A. Striplin was operating a 2013 Smart Car For Two when it ran off County Road 7520, a quarter mile from Highway T in Phelps County. The vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.
Another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking
There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.
Two Men Were Seriously Injured In Laclede County Collision
Two people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Thanksgiving afternoon on Highway 32, five miles east of Falcon. The highway patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 21-year-old Devin M. Denigan of Lebanon, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with a 1996 Ford Ranger, driven by 63-year-old Mark W. Croslow of Plato.
