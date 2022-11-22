There has been another death at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. Authorities there have announced that Tuesday morning at 11:05 offender Larry Bolton was pronounced dead at the Correctional Center. Bolton was a 53-year-old offender serving a 5-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5th of this year. An autopsy will be conducted.

