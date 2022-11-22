Read full article on original website
Governors Christmas Tree Arrives Monday
The Christmas trees are set to arrive at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Monday, November 28th. Anthony Morabith reports.
Calling all Missouri Birders
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages experienced Missouri birders to become citizen scientists by helping with the National Audubon Society’s 123rd Christmas Bird Count between December 14th through January 5th, 2023. The CBC is an early-winter bird census where thousands of volunteers across the U.S., Canada, and many countries in the western hemisphere go out over a 24-hour period on one calendar day to count birds. Christmas Bird Counts are held annually to gather data on winter bird populations and to track the long-term status of species and large-scale trends.
Some Fort Leonard Wood military personnel will get their Thanksgiving meal a day early
Some Fort Leonard Wood military personnel will get their Thanksgiving meal a day early. Post officials say that’s because Noncommissioned Officer’s Academy and Basic Officer Leader Course members will help serve Thanksgiving meals on Thursday to Department of Defense I-D cardholders, retirees, Gold Star families, and veterans. Members...
Missouri Attorney General Set To Depose Fauci Today
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says he and Louisiana’s attorney general will be deposing Doctor Anthony Fauci today as part of a lawsuit both states have filed against the federal government. Marshall Griffin has details:
