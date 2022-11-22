Read full article on original website
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Jerod Mayo believes Patriots ‘have to’ take playoff loss to Bills personally ahead of first matchup this season
"Each game is its own game, let me start by saying that. At the same time, it wasn't our best showing the last time we played these guys." Just about everyone knows what happened the last time the Patriots took the field against the Bills. But in case you need a refresher, the Patriots’ defense failed to get a single stop, allowing 47 points on seven touchdown drives in a blowout playoff loss.
atozsports.com
Bills head-scratching decision nearly cost them the game
The Buffalo Bills squeaked out a victory over the Detroit Lions, 28-25. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty with struggles on both sides of the football. However, as Josh Allen said a few weeks ago a win is a win is a win. Incredible news before kickoff.
Von Miller ruled out on Thursday, Benford week-to-week
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills star pass rusher Von Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday. Miller left during the second quarter of Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions and was taken to the locker room with a right knee […]
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take 2: A win is a win, but the Bills might have paid big a price in Detroit
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 28-25 victory against the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field:. 1. How good should the Bills feel about this win? It’s fair to say they’re happy to be 8-3, despite struggling against an inferior opponent and a mostly sloppy effort, as they enter the stretch run. It’s also fair to say they might have paid a steep price for the outcome.
Colts vs. Steelers: Final injury report for Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) released their final injury reports Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Colts didn’t rule any players out, they have a handful listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the Steelers ruled out two players and have another pair listed as questionable.
NBC Sports
Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
How to watch Lions vs. Bills (11/24/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to get through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. Watch the NFL on...
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
Bills fans spend Thanksgiving in Detroit to watch the game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of Bills Mafia are giving thanks to the Buffalo Bills, for creating what they hope will be a new holiday tradition… going to a Bills game on Thanksgiving. “The fact that we play on thanksgiving now. It’s so cool that we get to travel, we have all these Bills fans […]
