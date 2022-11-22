Donald Anthony St. Claire, one of the oldest contestants to appear on The Amazing Race, has died at 87. St. Claire, then 69, appeared on the sixth season of the CBS competition series in 2004, alongside his wife Mary Jean as the “Grandparents” team—tied for the oldest team to compete on the show. St. Claire’s son told TMZ he collapsed and died at his California home on Aug. 31 of what they believe was a heart issue, although the official cause of death hasn’t been released. Outside of his television stint, St. Claire was a doctor and award-winning winemaker. He’s survived by his wife and former co-star, Mary Jean, along with his children Valeri Andres, Donald St. Claire, Jr., Gregory St. Claire and Jeffrey St. Claire, stepchildren Michael Henningsen and Christa Flores, 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Read it at TMZ

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO