Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County, Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to VDN, Tyrese Craft was wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in Shakelia Ellis’s death. Vicksburg Daily...
WLBT
18-wheeler crash causes I-20 shutdown in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is still backed up in Vicksburg on I-20 West between Clay Street and Indiana Avenue. According to Vicksburg Police, an 18-wheeler crashed along the guardrails and was jackknifed in the middle of the roadway. Authorities say the driver is from Irving, Texas, and fell asleep...
Man arrested after leaving scene of wreck that killed Mississippi woman
A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter after reportedly leaving the scene of a crash that killed a Mississippi woman in Claiborne County. Tyrese Craft was arrested by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manslaughter by negligence and leaving the scene of an accident. Craft was...
Man charged with manslaughter, leaving deadly crash
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly car crash in Claiborne County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Shakelia Ellis was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, November 23. Tyrese Craft was arrested on Thursday, November 24 at River Region where he was seeking […]
WLBT
Man arrested, accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 32-year-old man is behind bars accused of carjacking a Jackson Public School district grandparent on November 15. According to JPS Campus Enforcement, Tyler Charles Payne, 32, is in the custody of the Hinds County Detention Center for the armed carjacking of a grandparent at Cardozo Middle School.
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
WAPT
Crash in Rankin County kills 25-year-old male, MHP investigating
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 49 Friday. According to officers, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49 when the driver traveled off the road and overturned. The driver, identified as Phillip...
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
WLBT
Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods. According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where...
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
WAPT
Shooting at birthday party leaves teen hospitalized in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg police department is investigating an incident at a birthday party party that left a juvenile female injured. According to Vicksburg police deputy chief Michael Bryant, the incident took place Sunday at 9:27pm. Officers say they responded to The Vicksburg Commons at 4000 South Frontage...
Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
WLBT
Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a car crash in Rankin County Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Phillip Skipper was traveling south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. According to MHP, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. MHP says Skipper...
magnoliastatelive.com
Rap video leads to fifth firearms arrest — deputies still searching for sixth person in case
Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.
WLBT
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after leading Capitol Police on a chase which would come to an end on the interstate. According to authorities, the pursuit began when a man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat would not stop for a traffic violation. A chase then...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Investigation Was Shoddy’: Attorney Claims Police Delayed Brookhaven Shooting Charges
JACKSON, Miss.—An attorney for D’Monterrio Gibson, the FedEx driver who narrowly escaped a shooting on his route in Brookhaven, Miss., earlier this year, has alleged that the Brookhaven Police Department delayed the release of critical documents allowing for the upgraded charges against two Brookhaven men and failed to properly investigate the crime.
Comments / 0