Vicksburg, MS

WLBT

Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County, Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to VDN, Tyrese Craft was wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in Shakelia Ellis’s death. Vicksburg Daily...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

18-wheeler crash causes I-20 shutdown in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is still backed up in Vicksburg on I-20 West between Clay Street and Indiana Avenue. According to Vicksburg Police, an 18-wheeler crashed along the guardrails and was jackknifed in the middle of the roadway. Authorities say the driver is from Irving, Texas, and fell asleep...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with manslaughter, leaving deadly crash

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly car crash in Claiborne County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Shakelia Ellis was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, November 23. Tyrese Craft was arrested on Thursday, November 24 at River Region where he was seeking […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man arrested, accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson middle school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 32-year-old man is behind bars accused of carjacking a Jackson Public School district grandparent on November 15. According to JPS Campus Enforcement, Tyler Charles Payne, 32, is in the custody of the Hinds County Detention Center for the armed carjacking of a grandparent at Cardozo Middle School.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
WAPT

Crash in Rankin County kills 25-year-old male, MHP investigating

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 49 Friday. According to officers, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49 when the driver traveled off the road and overturned. The driver, identified as Phillip...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Shooting at birthday party leaves teen hospitalized in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg police department is investigating an incident at a birthday party party that left a juvenile female injured. According to Vicksburg police deputy chief Michael Bryant, the incident took place Sunday at 9:27pm. Officers say they responded to The Vicksburg Commons at 4000 South Frontage...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a car crash in Rankin County Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Phillip Skipper was traveling south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. According to MHP, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. MHP says Skipper...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Rap video leads to fifth firearms arrest — deputies still searching for sixth person in case

Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.
VICKSBURG, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘Investigation Was Shoddy’: Attorney Claims Police Delayed Brookhaven Shooting Charges

JACKSON, Miss.—An attorney for D’Monterrio Gibson, the FedEx driver who narrowly escaped a shooting on his route in Brookhaven, Miss., earlier this year, has alleged that the Brookhaven Police Department delayed the release of critical documents allowing for the upgraded charges against two Brookhaven men and failed to properly investigate the crime.
BROOKHAVEN, MS

