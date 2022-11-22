Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Free marijuana is being given out to veterans Sunday at High Times in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Veterans in the Redding area have the opportunity to receive free cannabis through an event being put on by "Weed for Warriors", that they are calling "Compassion Event Holiday Donation Drop", happening this Sunday. Weed for Warriors is a "social justice lifestyle brand" that supports holistic...
krcrtv.com
Animals at Turtle Bay Exploration Park paint for visitors
REDDING, Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park holds many interactive events, as you may already know, but did you hear about the bird that paints? That's right! A bird shows off its truly impressive talent every Friday at Turtle Bay. An immersive painting class that's free with admission to...
krcrtv.com
Homeless Crisis: Is it a City of Redding or Shasta County problem?
REDDING, Calif. — If you are driving through the City of Redding, it does not take long to see the signs of homelessness and its impact on the community. Whether there are tents in city parks or camps underneath bridges, most know the reality of the homeless crisis daily. And people continue to be frustrated with the ongoing homeless problem in the Northstate.
One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'
MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel," KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
actionnewsnow.com
Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California
Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
actionnewsnow.com
Donated Christmas tree arrives in Red Bluff after vandalism killed city's historic living tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The city of Red Bluff welcomed a new Christmas tree Tuesday to replace the tree that died due to vandalism. The fresh cut tree was donated by Sierra Pacific Industries and was cut from the forest near Shingletown. The tree was trucked in and set up...
krcrtv.com
Empty Redding retail space: progress is a process, but should there be concerns?
REDDING, Calif. — As the city of Redding continues its economic growth, the growing pains that come with progress are evident in the form of empty retail spaces. Currently, there is nearly half a million square feet of empty retail space in Redding -- 450,000 sq. feet, according to broker associate Jess Whitlow -- but that number is imperfect; there is no system for tracking empty spaces in the city, as there often is in larger cities.
krcrtv.com
Redding's council race all but decided; Munns, Audette the likely new faces
REDDING, Calif. — With the next election update expected on Wednesday evening in Shasta County, the race for Redding city council appears to be all but decided. Barring an unprecedented last-second shift in the polls (only 1,200 ballots remain uncounted), it appears first-time candidate Tenessa Audette and second-time candidate Jack Munns will join incumbent Michael Dacquisto in filling the three open seats on Redding’s council.
actionnewsnow.com
Roadside mystery solved: Decorators behind ‘Carrie's Tree’ caught on camera
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - You've likely passed "Carrie's Tree" just north of Jellys Ferry Road. Each year, it is mysteriously decorated but never caught on camera until now. Turns out, it's not just Santa's Elves at work. "Nobody we knew we did it until about three years ago. My parents...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for waving gun in Redding apartment complex
REDDING, Calif. - On Wednesday night, a man was booked into jail for waving a rifle in an apartment complex on Bechelli Lane in Redding. At about 9:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man was possibly waving a gun in an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Bechelli Lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Bear killed after collision with SUV in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person driving on Highway 89 in Shasta County collided with a black bear early Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Lake Britton. The CHP said a black bear ran out from the west side of the...
krcrtv.com
Bike officers arrest dealer at drug house near Walmart in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding police's bicycle team arrested a suspected fentanyl and narcotics dealer after an investigation into a drug house near Walmart this past week. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers suspected a home on the 1500 block of Dana Drive, across the street...
krcrtv.com
Retired Redding Police Officer has passed away, RPD mourns and honors him
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department lost one of their own Thursday, Joe Simmons, a retired officer who worked for RPD for several years. Simmons was well respected by his fellow officers; he served this community by protecting the citizens of Redding for 23 years. From RPD's Chief: “Joe...
actionnewsnow.com
Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night
REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Felon arrested after officers find loaded, stolen gun
REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding early Tuesday morning after officers found he had a gun and drugs inside his vehicle, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said they were providing extra patrols at the Redding Rodeo Grounds and found a suspicious vehicle with two people...
Comments / 1