ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
krcrtv.com

Animals at Turtle Bay Exploration Park paint for visitors

REDDING, Calif. — Turtle Bay Exploration Park holds many interactive events, as you may already know, but did you hear about the bird that paints? That's right! A bird shows off its truly impressive talent every Friday at Turtle Bay. An immersive painting class that's free with admission to...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Homeless Crisis: Is it a City of Redding or Shasta County problem?

REDDING, Calif. — If you are driving through the City of Redding, it does not take long to see the signs of homelessness and its impact on the community. Whether there are tents in city parks or camps underneath bridges, most know the reality of the homeless crisis daily. And people continue to be frustrated with the ongoing homeless problem in the Northstate.
REDDING, CA
CBS San Francisco

One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'

MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel,"  KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Free Thanksgiving meals happening in Northern California

Oroville Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Oroville Rescue Mission at 4248 Lincoln Blvd. Good News Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet. Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3075 Veda St.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Empty Redding retail space: progress is a process, but should there be concerns?

REDDING, Calif. — As the city of Redding continues its economic growth, the growing pains that come with progress are evident in the form of empty retail spaces. Currently, there is nearly half a million square feet of empty retail space in Redding -- 450,000 sq. feet, according to broker associate Jess Whitlow -- but that number is imperfect; there is no system for tracking empty spaces in the city, as there often is in larger cities.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's council race all but decided; Munns, Audette the likely new faces

REDDING, Calif. — With the next election update expected on Wednesday evening in Shasta County, the race for Redding city council appears to be all but decided. Barring an unprecedented last-second shift in the polls (only 1,200 ballots remain uncounted), it appears first-time candidate Tenessa Audette and second-time candidate Jack Munns will join incumbent Michael Dacquisto in filling the three open seats on Redding’s council.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Trinity County stabbing Wednesday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted homicide in connection with a stabbing in Lewiston, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Lewiston area at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report that a woman was stabbed. Authorities learned...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for waving gun in Redding apartment complex

REDDING, Calif. - On Wednesday night, a man was booked into jail for waving a rifle in an apartment complex on Bechelli Lane in Redding. At about 9:30 p.m., officers received a report that a man was possibly waving a gun in an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Bechelli Lane.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bear killed after collision with SUV in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person driving on Highway 89 in Shasta County collided with a black bear early Wednesday morning, according to the CHP. The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. just north of Lake Britton. The CHP said a black bear ran out from the west side of the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Bike officers arrest dealer at drug house near Walmart in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — Officers with Redding police's bicycle team arrested a suspected fentanyl and narcotics dealer after an investigation into a drug house near Walmart this past week. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers suspected a home on the 1500 block of Dana Drive, across the street...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man injured in stabbing on Cypress Avenue bridge

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Thursday afternoon in Redding. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Redding Police Department responded to the Cypress Avenue bridge after reports of a man suffering from a possible stab wound. Authorities say that the wound was non-life threatening.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist sustains major injuries following crash in East Redding on Thursday night

REDDING, Calif. — A motorcycle driver sustained major injuries after a crash involving a Prius in East Redding on Thursday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area, their dispatchers received a report of a crash involving a white Prius and a motorcycle near Old Oregon Trail and Leighton Road at 3:55 p.m. Thursday.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Felon arrested after officers find loaded, stolen gun

REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding early Tuesday morning after officers found he had a gun and drugs inside his vehicle, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said they were providing extra patrols at the Redding Rodeo Grounds and found a suspicious vehicle with two people...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy