I've been visiting Mexico for 15 years and these are the best all-inclusive resorts I recommend for a holiday getaway
Mexico's resorts can match every travelers needs, whether you're wanting buzzy nightlife in Cancun or child-friendly beaches on the coast of Oaxaca.
Hawaiian Airlines Black Friday deal: $119 one-ways to Hawaii
It's a great opportunity to get to the islands cheap
Time Out Global
These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday
Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
Elite Daily
2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights
While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Paradise paused: Asia-Pacific tourism continues to lag after the Covid induced freeze
Mari Kishigawa’s family have been in the tourism business for decades. In the remote Pacific country of Palau, on an even more remote archipelago, Mari runs the 11-room Carp Island Resort, a 30km boat journey from Palau’s commercial centre, Koror. But beneath canopies of palm trees, bordered by...
Planning a Vacation? 13 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Travel Deals to Grab
If not, Cyber Monday will offer plenty of great opportunities and excellent deals to motivate you to get that beach, mountain or overseas vacation booked. Many companies have announced fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find. 13...
LAST DAY? Unlimited Flying For One Year On Frontier For $599
Of course there are plenty of limitations in the T&C, but Frontier Airlines launched one of the most interesting offers in recent memory this week. Their GoWild Pass gives you unlimited Frontier flights for one year for the price of $599. The last announced opportunity to purchase the pass is 11:59pm MST on Friday, November 18th.
touristmeetstraveler.com
India Fully Reopens To Travelers, Drops All Travel Restrictions
After more than two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has finally dropped the last of its pandemic-related travel requirements. From November 22, international travelers no longer need to fill out the Air Suvidha health declaration form to present at the airport. Meanwhile, visitors are also no longer required to take a COVID PCR test.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Air Travel Will Come at Quite the Cost
Anxious to reconnect with family over the Christmas season? Hopper, a travel booking site, estimates that fliers will spend an average of $463 for round-trip domestic flights — a 39% increase from last year, with prices expected to reach their highest point in the last five years. And prices may increase even more as the holiday season inches closer.
SFGate
Air Travelers: Slow Down and Embrace the Long Layover
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. When Megan Gieske flew from Uganda to Thailand, she had to choose whether her layover in Cairo would be for four hours or for eight. She chose the latter. An eight-hour layover might feel like a curse for travelers eager to get to...
foodgressing.com
Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises
Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
salestechstar.com
New Modern Retailing Study Suggests Online Travel Agencies (OTA) Have Game-changing Opportunity to Make a Lasting Impression on Travelers
In support of helping agencies evolve as modern retailers, Travelport reveals new study findings. When booking with an OTA, nearly half (46%) of leisure travelers can’t remember which site they used to book their last trip. However, travelers who do remember the OTA they used had an “above average”...
AccuWeather
The big Thanksgiving air travel wild card
(CNN) -- Flight chaos over the summer has air travelers on edge as Americans head into what's expected to be the busiest holiday travel season since 2019. By all accounts -- from airlines, industry groups and aviation analysts -- U.S. air carriers are in a much better position than they were this summer to avoid operational meltdowns over the holidays.
