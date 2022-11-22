ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pamplin Media Group

Business News Update: Sunlan receives a lot of 5-star reviews

Suggested reading brought to you by Lake Oswego's Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER - "My friends, family and I go to Sunlan Lighting for hard-to-find colors, shapes, and sizes of light bulbs. My hundred-year-old home has some antique fixtures, and my next trip to Sunlan will be for finding flame-shaped bulbs that match that older look."
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Changing Weather, Changing Skin Needs

Brought to you by Dr. Jason Sherbondy of Fresh Faces Rx - LAKE OSWEGO INSIDER - The end of the year is upon us and during this holiday season we are grateful for all the enthusiasm and excitement everyone has brought to our new Lake Oswego location. We love being a part of this community and look forward to what the new year brings. Celebrating the approaching new year, we are introducing even more services as we continue to grow and grow! We strive to provide the most innovative and results driven aesthetic treatments and medical grade skin care products on the market.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Negotiating in today's market

Brought to you by Lake Oswego's Ward Spears, Coldwell Banker Bain - LAKE OSWEGO REAL ESTATE INSIDER - Over the past several years, many home sellers and their agents became accustomed to a style of negotiating that differed from most past markets. The seller had such power that the definition of success for a buyer would be whether or not they ended up being selected by the seller to buy the house, everything else was dictated by the seller. It had to change at some point.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

What is an Assumable Mortgage?

This article is brought to you courtesy of Robert Groves, Senior Mortgage Broker at Minuteman Mortgage, News-Times Insider Mortgage Expert. With today's current interest rates, homebuyers may want to seek out homes for sale that have assumable mortgages. When rates were below 3% earlier this year, some people were delaying buying, waiting to see if house prices would lower. They didn't fall much, yet interest rates went up substantially, potentially pricing people out of the market. Finding a home for sale that has an Assumable mortgage may be the solution.
HILLSBORO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Helping Older Adults with Holiday Loneliness

This article brought to you courtesy of Terry Braun, Prestige Senior Living Huntington Terrace, Executive Director Gresham Outlook Insider Senior Living Expert. The holidays should be a time for togetherness and joy in celebrating the season. But for many older adults, the holidays can be a time of loneliness and isolation. In that situation, we want to offer some advice:
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy