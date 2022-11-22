Read full article on original website
Hundreds participate in Myrtle Beach turkey trot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations. It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat. This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all […]
multihousingnews.com
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M
The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recent recommendation to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run. Right now, wind-driven devices are only allowed in Myrtle Beach during the off-season when tourism isn’t as heavy...
North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
WRAL
'What Remains' podcast episode 18: 'Finding Brittanee'
When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during spring break, at first it appears to be no big deal. Very soon, the entire country is invested in the search for Brittanee Drexel. When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during...
High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
No. 23 Coastal Carolina puts ranking on line at JMU
Coastal Carolina will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia, hoping to make its stay in the Top 25 last longer than that of its opponent, formerly ranked James Madison. The Dukes (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) spent a week at No. 25 earlier this season, their first in the poll, but a 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern started a three-game losing streak. They have won two in a row since, including rallying from a 20-point deficit in a 42-40 victory against Georgia State. The No. 23 Chanticleers (9-1, 6-1), whose game at Virginia was canceled last weekend after the slaying of three Cavaliers...
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
wbtw.com
Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
WMBF
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the area of 48th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach on Friday. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said both people were taken to the hospital. As of around 2:25 p.m.,...
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
Cherry Hill Baptist Church serves Conway community
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic. The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998. It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on […]
Myrtle Beach International Airport prepares extra parking for holiday rush
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thanksgiving week is notoriously one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, but officials said it is nothing Myrtle Beach International Airport cannot handle. A study from AAA found that Thanksgiving traveler numbers this year are almost back to pre-pandemic levels with 54.6 million people traveling 50 miles or […]
Admission to new Surfside Beach pier will be free for first year
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach will not charge an admission fee to walk on the town’s new fishing pier during its first year of operation, a spokesman said. The unanimous vote by town council members on Tuesday means that residents and out-of-town visitors will be able to walk on the pier for free […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
myhorrynews.com
Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School
Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
WMBF
‘It’s all about giving’: Murrells Inlet church makes sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One Murrells Inlet church has made sure that everyone has a table to sit at on Thanksgiving. Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years. Loise Goodman has spent...
myhorrynews.com
Longs native, Loris grad promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army
It is not uncommon to hear successful people say they came from humble beginnings. Mary Johnson of Longs describes herself in much the same way. She refers to her younger self as shy, quiet and a girly girl, but nevertheless a hard worker. “I was told that I would not...
tonyspicks.com
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs James Madison Dukes 11/25/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will go against the James Madison Dukes in NCAAF action in Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium, VA, on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM ET. Coastal Carolina has nine victories so far this season and enters its eleventh game on a three-game winning streak following...
