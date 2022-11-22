ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Hundreds participate in Myrtle Beach turkey trot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations. It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat. This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
multihousingnews.com

Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M

The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRAL

'What Remains' podcast episode 18: 'Finding Brittanee'

When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during spring break, at first it appears to be no big deal. Very soon, the entire country is invested in the search for Brittanee Drexel. When a 17-year-old girl from New York goes missing in Myrtle Beach during...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Associated Press

No. 23 Coastal Carolina puts ranking on line at JMU

Coastal Carolina will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia, hoping to make its stay in the Top 25 last longer than that of its opponent, formerly ranked James Madison. The Dukes (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) spent a week at No. 25 earlier this season, their first in the poll, but a 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern started a three-game losing streak. They have won two in a row since, including rallying from a 20-point deficit in a 42-40 victory against Georgia State. The No. 23 Chanticleers (9-1, 6-1), whose game at Virginia was canceled last weekend after the slaying of three Cavaliers...
CONWAY, SC
wbtw.com

Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the area of 48th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach on Friday. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said both people were taken to the hospital. As of around 2:25 p.m.,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Cherry Hill Baptist Church serves Conway community

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cherry Hill Baptist Church in Conway gave back to its community by providing home-cooked meals for those in need for the first time since the pandemic. The church has been continuing this tradition since 1998. It was projected that the church would be providing anywhere from 500 to 800 meals on […]
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Conway unseals first proposal for old Whittemore Elementary School

Conway city officials unsealed a proposal for the old Whittemore Elementary School on Monday night that detailed a nearly $16 million project to build a residential complex, a community center and museum. The proposal, submitted by the nonprofit Whittemore Racepath Historical Society, Inc., includes a draft site plan for a...
CONWAY, SC

