Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
The Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV just dropped to $799 at Best Buy
Do you love watching football is super-crisp 4K? You can now watch in style with the Sony 48-inch A9S OLED4K UHD Bravia smart android TV. Best of all, it's also $300 off right now at Best Buy. You can pick it up for $799. This Sony model features 4K UHD...
ZDNet
The 51 best early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
Missed the Amazon deals this Black Friday? No worries -- Cyber Monday is almost here. If you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines.
ZDNet
17 best early Cyber Monday storage deals: SSD, flash drive, HDD sales
November is here, marking the run up to the Holiday season and first Black Friday and then Cyber Monday, which have become some of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year Cyber Monday is on Monday 28th November with significant savings available if you look in the right places.
ZDNet
The 13 best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
ZDNet
$25 off Apple's iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack is a pretty good deal
Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack is designed to quickly attach to the back of your iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. Once magnetically connected, it'll wirelessly charge your iPhone, giving you an extra boost of power to get through a long day. Normally it's almost $100, but this Cyber Monday deal gets you one for $74.
ZDNet
The 47 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Lenovo, Macs, and 2-in-1s
Black Friday deals and discounts are still available on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself was on Nov. 25, but the sales engine remains up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET has rounded up its...
ZDNet
The 13 best Black Friday tech deals at Target ahead of Cyber Monday
Black Friday is coming up, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer. Live blog: 110+ of...
ZDNet
The 23 best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals on iRobot, Roborock, and more
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday...
ZDNet
The 25 best Black Friday Samsung deals on Galaxy phones, TVs, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
ZDNet
The 33 best Apple Watch Black Friday deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Now live on Friday, Nov. 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes to...
ZDNet
UAG mobile accessories: Rugged Apple Watch straps and Z Fold 4 case
UAG has long been one of my favorite brands for mobile accessories and it continues to release functional gear that protects your expensive mobile tech. We spent a couple of weeks with a few Apple Watch Ultra straps and a protective case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The...
ZDNet
The 24 best Black Friday phone deals for iPhone and Android handsets
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
ZDNet
Upgrade your tool box with these deals ahead of Cyber Monday
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time. Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.
ZDNet
The 16 best HP Black Friday deals on PCs, monitors, and accessories
HP's PCs and laptops have gotten many of us through high school, college, and beyond. It's a brand that's endured over the decades in an industry where surviving even a few years is an accomplishment. So, it's understandable people would seek it out when it comes time to look for a quality PC, monitor, or accessory.
ZDNet
The Zotac Mek Hero G1 gaming desktop is almost $1,000 off for Black Friday
As the leaves change and temperatures drop, we hibernate to entertain ourselves indoors. What better way to spend those chilly autumn evenings than gaming? If you're looking for a nice mid-range prebuilt gaming setup, the Zotac Mek Hero G! gaming desktop just dropped by $975. You can get it at Best Buy right now for only $1,124.
ZDNet
The top 38 Black Friday deals you can shop at Best Buy right now
Ahead of Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are offering deals sooner ahead of massive stock buildup. What this means is that if you're looking to shop earlier this year, you're in luck. Best Buy also jumped on the Black Friday deals bandwagon, and if you're looking to save now, you can shop amazing deals right now.
ZDNet
Cyber Monday laptop deal: Get a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for just $79
Black Friday may be over, but we're still on the watch for breakout deals for Cyber Monday. Namely, Best Buy had one of the best Chromebook deals this year, with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 -- which retails at $219 and typically sells for $139 -- listed for as low as $79. And that deal is still available headed into Cyber Monday.
ZDNet
Black Friday deal: Best Buy's best-seller is a $580 75-inch Samsung 4K TV
When you navigate to Best Buy's Black Friday TV and projector deals hub and sort by best-selling, the first item that comes up out of 313 items is the Samsung 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV. It usually sells for $850, but you can purchase it for $580 this Black Friday -- a savings of $270.
ZDNet
Microsoft slashes up to $600 off the Surface Pro 8 for Black Friday
Early Black Friday deals are continuing to appear on major US retailer websites, and now, Microsoft has joined the fray. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a sleek and capable tablet-laptop hybrid device, is currently on sale. If you visit the Redmond giant's online store, you can grab a Surface Pro 8 with a price of $999, saving at least $600 on its typical starting retail price of $1,599.
ZDNet
Samsung's sweet foldable phone, Galaxy Z Fold 4, is $429 off
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the very latest hotness in Samsung's Z series. Sporting a 6.2-inch cover display, and a folding 7.6-inch main display, you'll have all the screen real estate you'll need to power through your day. Our own Jason Cipriani found three features he loves in this phone, including the Android 12 taskbar that lives on the bottom display, the soft keyboard that's now optimized for a folding display, and three cameras, including one that's a 50-megapixel monster.
Comments / 0