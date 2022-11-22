ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 34,168.68 while the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 11,277.31. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.49% to 4,023.25. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Social Security's Record 2023 Increase Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be

High inflation is driving Social Security's largest COLA in decades. You can improve your financial situation while taking retirement benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Microsoft trash talks Call of Duty in response to investigation

Neither Activision nor its games are “important enough” to destabilize the gaming market in the United Kingdom, Microsoft said in a legal document in October. The statement came in response to an investigation by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which highlighted concerns about how the merger between Microsoft and Activision could affect competition in the gaming industry.
What Alabama shoppers should expect on Black Friday

Friday is once again Black Friday, which sees retailers offer some of the biggest deals of the year. This year, the National Retail Federation predicts about 115 million people will shop these sales, either in person or online. They are also predicting people will spend up to 8% more than they did last year.
ALABAMA STATE
Crypto Firm FTX’s Ownership of a U.S. Bank Raises Questions

Among the many surprising assets uncovered in the bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is a relatively tiny one that could raise big concerns: a stake in one of the country’s smallest banks. The bank, Farmington State Bank in Washington State, has a single branch and, until this year,...
Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people — that managers characterize as “underperforming,” according to a report in The Information.
Americans Reportedly Have 5 Trillion Dollars In Cash Due To Stimulus Checks

The government funneled $1.5 trillion directly into Americans’ pockets over the course of nearly two years. During the height of the pandemic, a national stimulus relief package put much-needed cash in the hands of millions of Americans. But nearly two years later, the question many economists are asking, is exactly how much money was shelled out? About $5 trillion.

