msn.com
Dow notches highest close since April, S&P 500 ends marginally lower but holds above 4,000
U.S. stocks finished mixed on Friday with the Dow notching its highest close since April 21, while the S&P 500 index finished marginally lower, but held above the key 4,000 level. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite finished lower following back-to-back gains. All three major U.S. benchmarks finished the week with modest...
msn.com
Nasdaq Gains Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.21% to 34,168.68 while the NASDAQ rose 0.92% to 11,277.31. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.49% to 4,023.25. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
If Your Bank Hasn't Done This Recently, It's Time to Put Your Money Elsewhere
Don't settle for a bum deal.
Social Security payment increases coming early to Colorado
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) As you already know, inflation is hitting Colorado hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $1,000 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals. (source)
The Fed's own economists are sounding the recession alarm — and warning that more interest-rate hikes could tank the US economy
The Federal Reserve's staff economists said there's a major risk of a US recession next year. They flagged tepid consumer spending, foreign headwinds, and tighter financial conditions. The economists join a long line of experts warning the US is headed for a painful downturn. The Federal Reserve's own economists have...
Russia oil price cap a ‘stupid and futile gesture’ that won’t work, analyst warns
Market analyst Phil Flynn and GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan discuss a Russian oil price cap's impact on U.S. oil and gas prices during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.
Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and renters
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Social Security's Record 2023 Increase Isn't All It's Cracked Up to Be
High inflation is driving Social Security's largest COLA in decades. You can improve your financial situation while taking retirement benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
Microsoft trash talks Call of Duty in response to investigation
Neither Activision nor its games are “important enough” to destabilize the gaming market in the United Kingdom, Microsoft said in a legal document in October. The statement came in response to an investigation by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which highlighted concerns about how the merger between Microsoft and Activision could affect competition in the gaming industry.
WAAY-TV
What Alabama shoppers should expect on Black Friday
Friday is once again Black Friday, which sees retailers offer some of the biggest deals of the year. This year, the National Retail Federation predicts about 115 million people will shop these sales, either in person or online. They are also predicting people will spend up to 8% more than they did last year.
msn.com
Crypto Firm FTX’s Ownership of a U.S. Bank Raises Questions
Among the many surprising assets uncovered in the bankruptcy of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is a relatively tiny one that could raise big concerns: a stake in one of the country’s smallest banks. The bank, Farmington State Bank in Washington State, has a single branch and, until this year,...
msn.com
Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people — that managers characterize as “underperforming,” according to a report in The Information.
Essence
Americans Reportedly Have 5 Trillion Dollars In Cash Due To Stimulus Checks
The government funneled $1.5 trillion directly into Americans’ pockets over the course of nearly two years. During the height of the pandemic, a national stimulus relief package put much-needed cash in the hands of millions of Americans. But nearly two years later, the question many economists are asking, is exactly how much money was shelled out? About $5 trillion.
Oil prices fall as Chinese demand worries linger
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices were stable on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.
This Social Security Decision Guarantees You'll Get a Lower Benefit, but It's Not Necessarily a Bad One
There are times when it pays to take a financial hit.
