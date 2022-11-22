All eyes are on Mike White as the New York Jets name him the team’s Week 12 starter in November 2022. The new dad re-signed with the franchise this year, and fans are not only anticipating his game this season, but they’re also intrigued by his family. Mallory White is recognizable as the “hot cheerleader” from the quarterback’s Instagram. Officially, she’s better known as Mike White’s wife. Mallory White has drawn attention from fans ever since the footballer was selected in the 2018 draft. We look into her background and their relationship in this Mallory White wiki.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO