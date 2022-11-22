ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJFW-TV

Newman Catholic take down Northland Pines in buzzer beater

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament featuring Newman Catholic vs. Northland Pines. Newman Catholic led the majority of the 1st half with strong hitters like Isaac Seidel scoring big points for the Cardinals. Northland Pines came back in the second half, tying up the game at...
WAUSAU, WI
WANE 15

Homestead, Carroll, Concordia, Woodlan win openers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the first full night of boys basketball in the state of Indiana this season it was Homestead besting Huntington North, Carroll nipping Norwell, Concordia taming Leo, and Woodlan beating New Haven at the buzzer to headline area action on Wednesday. Homestead was dominant in the first-ever boys game played […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

