All the ‘Below Deck’ Franchise Stars That Dramatically Left During Their Season
Not always the perfect fit. Over the years, the Below Deck franchise has shocked viewers with dramatic exits, including firings and resignations. Mathew Shea set a record for Below Deck Mediterranean when he made several departures during season 6. The chef initially left the boat when he suffered a knee injury that required medical attention. […]
Grayson Chrisley shows off his ripped physique on Instagram
Reality TV fans all over the world fell in love with the Chrisley family when they first appeared on their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. This time, we see 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley put some serious work into his physique on Instagram. The Chrisley family is going through...
Meri Brown 'frustrated' over 'mean comments' aimed at her from Sister Wives fans
Sister Wives Meri Brown has confessed to receiving mean comments from fans following the split between Kody Brown and Christine. The breakup has affected the rest of the household – and fans are apparently not happy. Kody Brown and his family have been in the spotlight since Sister Wives...
Todd Chrisley’s third show Love Limo canceled as he and Julie are sentenced
Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion on November 21. The couple and their family were the focus of the USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best. However, their reality stardom will no longer continue as their shows have reportedly been canceled. Chrisley Knows Best first kicked off in 2014 and ran for nine seasons.
Cake Boss fans ‘on edge of their seats’ as Buddy teases ‘something in the works’
Cake Boss fans have been left on the “edge of their seats” after reality star Buddy Valastro teased that something is “in the works.”. In 2017, Valastro lost his mother following a long battle with Lou Gerhig’s disease and the baker took nearly two years out of filming to grieve. He also closed Carlo’s Bakery locations worldwide on June 27, 2017, as a day of remembrance.
Kim Kardashian’s cringiest moments – Icon pushing her away to releasing single
Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight for more than a decade. Before curating her billion-dollar empire, the mogul went through a series of unfortunate and awkward moments that will now stay with her forever, as well as her Hollywood résumé. As she climbed her way to the top, Kim Kardashian even tried releasing a single and had a part in a feature film.
Tarek El Moussa is ‘missing the kids’ as they enjoy Thanksgiving with Christina
Tarek El Moussa has taken to Instagram to tell his followers that he won’t be spending Thanksgiving with his children, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. Instead, he’ll be in the company of his wife Heather El Moussa. Christina and Tarek waved goodbye to their show Flip...
Savannah Chrisley turned off comments on her parents’ socials to ‘save’ their mental health
Savannah Chrisley’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively this month. They rose to fame in 2014 on USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best. Savannah has her own podcast in 2022 entitled Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley. It follows in the footsteps...
Melissa Gorga fans mock ‘hideous’ fabric chandeliers that look like ‘trash bags’
Melissa Gorga‘s Instagram followers aren’t big fans of her interior design choices and her latest addition to her mansion, black fabric chandeliers, turned into her followers making ‘Dementor’ comparisons. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is living her best life. Releasing her inner interior designer...
See Winter House’s Jessica Stocker poses with boyfriend on Instagram
As Winter House’s Jessica Stocker posed with someone on her Instagram stories, some are curious to know if she has a boyfriend. Jessica was a new arrival in the second run of Winter House, which was said to have been filmed earlier this year in March. While on the...
90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Johnson starts ‘new life’ at 70 as she packs up for Canada
90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson is set to pack up her life in the US and head to Canada as she embarks on a romance with her boyfriend, Tony. Debbie wasn’t originally a cast member of the TLC series, it was her son, Colt, who found fame on the show first. However, Debbie is now a regular on 90 Day Fiancé’s Single Life spin-off and it looks like she could have found herself ‘the one’.
A Guide to ‘Below Deck’ and Its Many Spinoffs: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ ‘Below Deck Down Under’ and More
Always growing. Ever since Below Deck premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have been looking forward to more drama on the high seas. The reality series, which shows the lives of crew members who reside and work on a super-yacht during charter season, has continued to grow across multiple countries while still bringing the exact […]
Fans feel bad for Stormi amid Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker break up rumors
Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend of two years and a half years, Devin Booker, have reportedly broken up, but it’s Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi whom fans are sending their support to. Fans will know that the boyfriends of the Kardashians are immediately treated like family, and Devin was...
Married At First Sight Season 15: Where are they now?
Married At First Sight Season 15 saw several couples walking down the aisle, but where are they now?. The show has seen several couples come together and walk down the aisle. While some of them have managed to stick together and found their perfect match, others have not been too lucky.
Matt Roloff enjoys cruise with Caryn Chandler after talking proposal on LPBW
Matt Roloff is currently on a cruise with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, at the same time as an episode of Little People Big World aired which saw him talk about his future plans of getting down on one knee to her. The cruise-lovers are sailing the seas on the Carnival Mardi...
Travis Barker makes his debut on Penelope’s TikTok and leaves her in stitches
Travis Barker has finally made his debut on stepdaughter Penelope Disick’s TikTok and fans are loving it. The fun–loving father has not only left the 10-year-old in stitches but the rest of her 4.7 million followers too. Penelope has been regularly posting on her TikTok profile that she...
Olivier Rousteing designed Kim a blue dress in 2012 that changed her life forever
Kim Kardashian has been known to wear some show-stopping ensembles in her time. Some of her dresses have been iconic and other looks have broken the internet. It turns out that one of her fashion moments back in 2012 actually had great meaning to it. Kim is one of the...
Sister Wives’ Mykelti and Tony Padron welcome twin baby boys to the family
Kody Brown and his family have been the focus of TLC series Sister Wives since 2010. Their polyamorous life has been of interest to reality TV viewers for over a decade. In 2022, the family has experienced many ups and downs. While one of the downs was Christine opting to leave the family in season 17, Mykelti Brown’s baby news brought the Sister Wives family lots of joy.
My 600-lb Life’s Rena and Lee shed almost half their body weight in a year
Rena Kiser and Lee Sutton are actively “overcoming a life of addiction,” as per the latter’s Facebook bio. The couple appeared on My 600-lb Life together in 2018 and continue their weight-loss journey to this day. On January 10, 2018 their story aired on the TLC series,...
