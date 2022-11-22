Thanksgiving Break is Here! It's thanksgiving and I know I speak for everyone when I say that we're all grateful for a break from our daily routines! To be fair, I am also grateful that my daily routine is working at Salem Jr High School. When people find out I work in a Jr High, they often make a sound that sounds kind of like "ugh". Usually I forgive them because they don't know how awesome Salem Jr High is and how much there is to be grateful for. I'm grateful for students who come to school ready to learn even when it's frustrating and difficult. I'm grateful for teachers who love students and dedicate their time and energy to teaching and inspiring them, even when they're frustrating and difficult. I'm grateful for parents who trust us with their kids for so much time each day because I'm a parent and I know how hard and thankless it can be. Lastly, I'm grateful for all the custodians, bus drivers, lunch ladies, counselors, technicians and secretaries and everyone else who works so very hard to make this school a pretty great place to be. Happy thanksgiving all, see you in a week!

