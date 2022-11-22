EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields will sit out the Chicago Bears’ game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback after backup Trevor Siemian was injured in warmups. With Siemian set to start, the Bears announced about an hour before kickoff he injured his oblique and would be replaced by Peterman. Siemian will serve as the backup, but Peterman is now Chicago’s only healthy active quarterback. Fields, who is having a productive second NFL season, injured his left — non-throwing — shoulder in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to Atlanta last Sunday. He was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report Friday. Fields made the trip with the team to New York and threw lightly on the field at MetLife Stadium, but Chicago officially listed him as inactive 90 minutes before kickoff.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO