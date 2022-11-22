ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Georgia Power hosts Light Up the Holidays contest

Georgia Power is celebrating community service and holiday cheer again this year with its annual Light Up the Holidays contest. This year, the company wants to see how Georgia is lighting up the holidays, either through a holiday display or through acts of community service. Now through December 26, Georgians...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Experts say Georgia abortion decision not likely to majorly impact runoff

ATLANTA — Days before voters across the state will be able to take advantage of Saturday voting, a Georgia Supreme Court reinstated the ban on abortion after six weeks. Dr. Andra Gillespie, a professor of political science at Emory, said this one issue will not spur voters to show up to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff election. Instead, she said, the candidates will have a different challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Needle moving higher on Christmas tree prices in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Millions of families are starting the search for a Christmas tree during the holiday weekend, but shoppers in the two-state region may have to pay more. If you’re looking for an artificial tree, the supply is good, unlike last year when delays from manufacturers help up some deliveries until after the holidays.
GEORGIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Carpenters for Christ group from Georgia tackle projects in Kentucky

PINEVILLE, Ky. – The pounding of hammers. The ear-piercing screeching of circular saws. The thwacking of lumber tossed upon lumber. It’s all music to the ears of volunteers working with Carpenters for Christ, a Georgia group that spent last week in Kentucky helping renovate housing at Clear Creek Baptist Bible College outside Pineville.
PINEVILLE, KY
Motley Fool

Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving

One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Less wild turkeys in Georgia this year, expert says

ATLANTA — For the Thanksgiving bird, the word in the wild is ‘trouble.’ There are hundreds of thousands of wild turkeys throughout the state – but biologists say their population is dropping sharply. For decades, wild turkeys thrived mostly in rural Georgia. UGA biologist David Chamberlain...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia Republicans, Democrats elect new leaders for upcoming legislative term

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans and Democrats have elected new leaders for the 2023-24 legislative term. Republicans selected Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, as president pro tempore of the Senate. State senators will vote on his nomination once the next legislative session starts on Jan. 9. Republicans elected Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, as majority leader; Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, as majority whip; Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, as majority caucus...
GEORGIA STATE

