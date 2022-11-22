Read full article on original website
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
Half the federal money is gone, yet academic losses persist in Georgia
Researchers from Harvard and Stanford believe Georgia students lost several months of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
Georgia Power hosts Light Up the Holidays contest
Georgia Power is celebrating community service and holiday cheer again this year with its annual Light Up the Holidays contest. This year, the company wants to see how Georgia is lighting up the holidays, either through a holiday display or through acts of community service. Now through December 26, Georgians...
Experts say Georgia abortion decision not likely to majorly impact runoff
ATLANTA — Days before voters across the state will be able to take advantage of Saturday voting, a Georgia Supreme Court reinstated the ban on abortion after six weeks. Dr. Andra Gillespie, a professor of political science at Emory, said this one issue will not spur voters to show up to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff election. Instead, she said, the candidates will have a different challenge.
Needle moving higher on Christmas tree prices in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Millions of families are starting the search for a Christmas tree during the holiday weekend, but shoppers in the two-state region may have to pay more. If you’re looking for an artificial tree, the supply is good, unlike last year when delays from manufacturers help up some deliveries until after the holidays.
Carpenters for Christ group from Georgia tackle projects in Kentucky
PINEVILLE, Ky. – The pounding of hammers. The ear-piercing screeching of circular saws. The thwacking of lumber tossed upon lumber. It’s all music to the ears of volunteers working with Carpenters for Christ, a Georgia group that spent last week in Kentucky helping renovate housing at Clear Creek Baptist Bible College outside Pineville.
Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving
One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Real Christmas trees may be in short supply in Georgia this year. Here’s why:
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — If you usually wait until later in the holiday season to pick out a real Christmas tree, you may want to move that up on your priority list this year. Georgia growers said live trees will be in short supply this year. Channel 2 Action...
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Less wild turkeys in Georgia this year, expert says
ATLANTA — For the Thanksgiving bird, the word in the wild is ‘trouble.’ There are hundreds of thousands of wild turkeys throughout the state – but biologists say their population is dropping sharply. For decades, wild turkeys thrived mostly in rural Georgia. UGA biologist David Chamberlain...
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
Georgia Republicans, Democrats elect new leaders for upcoming legislative term
(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans and Democrats have elected new leaders for the 2023-24 legislative term. Republicans selected Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, as president pro tempore of the Senate. State senators will vote on his nomination once the next legislative session starts on Jan. 9. Republicans elected Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, as majority leader; Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, as majority whip; Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, as majority caucus...
Umbrella on standby...rain chances inch higher for Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
Rain chances will inch higher for Friday and part of the extended holiday weekend. If you have outdoor plans on Friday keep an umbrella on standby. A storm system along the Gulf Coast will lift northeast and push scattered rain showers across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Widely scattered showers...
Voting rights advocates, Democrats urge voters to cast a ballot early and avoid mailing it in
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Democratic-leaning groups are urging Georgians to cast their ballots in person if they can for the Dec. 6 runoff election. “As you know, the mail is slow,” reads a recent email from the Gwinnett...
5 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing pizza places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and are highly praised by local people.
Where can you vote early on Saturday for the U.S. Senate runoff?
The U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Early voting will be available in most Georgia counties between Nov. 28 and Dec. 2. However, certain counties will start early voting starting on Saturday. Warnock and Walker were forced...
