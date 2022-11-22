ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

SB Nation

The Sacramento Kings are a ‘stage three’ dominating offense

The Sacramento Kings’ seven-game winning streak has been powered primarily by their offense, which has averaged 128.9 points per game en route to what is now the second-best offensive rating in the association. That’s right. The Sacramento Kings – the owners of by far the longest playoff drought in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant 'not worried' about exchange with Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

Ja Morant and Naji Marshall both received technical fouls during the Memphis Grizzlies win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, but the exchange of words started long before the whistles. After the game, Morant said Marshall was having words with "his people" sitting courtside during the Grizzlies' 132-111 victory. Marshall pointed to fans sitting courtside with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter after a made 3-pointer, and he had words with the courtside group each...
MEMPHIS, TN
All Hornets

Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Timberwolves

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

What Mavericks Star Said About Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics returned home after a three-game road trip to face off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time in the 2022-23 season Wednesday night. Mavericks star Luka Doncic spoke highly of the Celtics’ young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — both of whom have led Boston to an NBA-best 13-4 record — prior to tip off.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Celtics Vs. Kings Takeaways: C's Become First NBA Team to Reach 15 Wins

Celtics-Kings takeaways: C's become first NBA team to reach 15 wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics have so many weapons offensively, and the Sacramento Kings found out firsthand Friday night at TD Garden. The C's offense exploded late in the third quarter and carried that momentum...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Grizzlies fall to Kings in final minute, 113-109

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Sacramento Kings 113-109 on Tuesday at FedExForum. After a 17-7 run and a career-high 20 points in the fourth quarter from Ja Morant, Memphis trimmed the Kings lead down to one point, 109-108, with 5.3 seconds remaining in the game. De’Aaron Fox was fouled by Morant and made both freethrows to push the Kings ahead, 113-109.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Giants could return vs. Commanders in Week 13

The New York Giants are a bit down after losing in Dallas on Thanksgiving afternoon but there could be some hope on the horizon. Head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday morning that four players who have been out injured — right tackle Evan Neal (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), guard Ben Bredeson (knee) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) — could be ready for the team’s next game on December 4 against the Washington Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC

