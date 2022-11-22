Read full article on original website
Ethereum Foundation To Test Withdrawals of Staked ETH
Ethereum’s developers are making progress towards enabling Beacon Chain withdrawals for ETH stakers. On Nov. 23, the Ethereum Foundation JavaScript Team said it will relaunch the Shandong Testnet over the coming days with ETH withdrawals enabled for the first time. On the same day, Marius van der Wijden, an...
FTX Contagion: Are DCG and Genesis next?
After the collapse of FTX, everyone looked around, wondering, “what’s the next domino to fall?” Well, everyone’s now looking at Digital Currency Group, nervously watching it totter.
ConsenSys Under Fire for Collecting MetaMask Users’ Wallet and IP Addresses
Consensys, the New York-based blockchain software company behind the leading Ethereum wallet, MetaMask, has shocked decentralization advocates with new changes to its privacy policy. On Nov. 23, Consensys updated its privacy policy to inform MetaMask’s more than 20M users that their IP and Ethereum wallet addresses will be collected when...
US ApeCoin Holders Blocked From Official Staking Website
Horizen Labs, the company tasked with developing ApeCoin staking, has released an update regarding the upcoming staking feature. Much to holders’ dismay, residents from several countries including the United States and Canada are prohibited from accessing ApeStake.io, the official website for staking APE tokens. “We are aware that geoblocking...
Paradigm Accused Of Copying Code For Rust-Based Ethereum Client
Paradigm, one of the top crypto venture capital firms, is under fire from a developer team that is unwinding its flagship project and accusing the firm of copying its open-source code. On Nov. 24, Erigon announced that it is winding down support for Akula, a Rust implementation of OpenEthereum. The...
MakerDAO to Liquidate Overleveraged Vaults and Absorb $1.3M in Bad Debt
MakerDAO, the largest DeFi protocol with $6.4B in total value locked (TVL), has said it will liquidate heavily leveraged vaults in a bid to prevent the protocol from accruing excessive bad debt. “Due to liquidations being previously disabled on the mentioned vault types, some positions accrued interest above their collateral...
