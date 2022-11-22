ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

Lack of Bay Area Shoppers Waiting in Line at Stores for Black Friday

Black Friday has traditionally been the day to do deep discount shopping for the holiday. But in 2022, that has changed. The pandemic kept people indoors for two years, which is making online shopping much more popular. Parking lots in front of major stores were empty Thursday night. Shopper Christina...
piedmontexedra.com

Photos | A beautiful Turkey Trot morning

The warm, sunny morning saw over 1,900 registered runners and walkers turn out for Piedmont’s annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K. See more photos below. Walter Teitelbaum was this year’s winner, and Jessica Freeman took first place for the women’s division. The top ten runners in women’s and men’s each are listed below. See full results here.
PIEDMONT, CA
KSBW.com

4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast

Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
piedmontexedra.com

395 Hampton Road, Piedmont

New Price: $16,800,000 | 7 Beds | 7.5 Baths | 1 Bed & 1 Bath ADU | 11,000+ SqFt | Viewing by Appointment | Sarah Abel and Julie Gardner, Compass. The best homes evolve through the years to improve upon their original design and mark their place in history and in our hearts. Never has this been truer than with the Hampton House in Piedmont. On more than one acre of level land that encompasses expansive patios, rolling lawns, a tennis court, and a guest house, this magnificent estate was originally conceived by Albert Farr in 1926.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

19 Dormidera Avenue, Piedmont

$3,495,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 3,300 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner and Sarah Abel, Compass. Located in the heart of town, this inviting Brown-Shingle features spacious living and dining rooms, a glass-walled entryway, an updated kitchen with a family room, and an extra wide lot featuring a green lawn, brick patio, and fruit trees. With 3+ bedrooms up and loads of plus spaces throughout, this charming and light-filled home offers flexible and convenient living in a near-perfect location. Coveted K-12 schools are just a few blocks away.
PIEDMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: All eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge reopen after multi-vehicle injury crash

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – All Eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge have been cleared following a major multi-vehicle injury accident that hospitalized several victims Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) first tweeted about the accident around 1:08 p.m., noting there was multiple injuries and that drivers should avoid the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge.At first the injury count from the SFFD was six people, but by 1:34 p.m. the department tweeted at 18 people were injured and four ambulances were called to transfer as many victims to nearby hospitals.None of the injuries were serious, according to SFFD.At 1:54 p.m., SFFD tweeted that the accident was secured. Crews treated a total of 16 people on scene -- eight adults and eight juveniles. Only two victims needed to be transported to a the hospital.Authorities reported that all eastbound lanes in the Yerba Buena Island tunnel had been cleared by around 2 p.m. The incident lasted just under an hour. Travelers were advised to anticipate some residual delays.https://twitter.com/511SFBay/status/1595899826733842433
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

