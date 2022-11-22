Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Thao declared winner of Oakland mayor race, vows ‘safer, more affordable, more just’ city
With the counting of ballots complete nearly two weeks after election day in a tight race that involved multiple rounds of ranked-choice tallies, Oakland finally has a new mayor. Sheng Thao released a statement late Monday upon the completion of ballot counting that declared her the winner. “It’s been a...
The road to recovery: SF leaders pledge to bring Union Square back to its former glory
A slew of San Francisco officials and business leaders toured around Union Square on Tuesday after releasing a strategic plan to restore the former downtown shopping destination into a bustling hub once again. The nonprofit Union Square Alliance — a collective of business owners in the neighborhood’s 27-block radius —...
Lack of Bay Area Shoppers Waiting in Line at Stores for Black Friday
Black Friday has traditionally been the day to do deep discount shopping for the holiday. But in 2022, that has changed. The pandemic kept people indoors for two years, which is making online shopping much more popular. Parking lots in front of major stores were empty Thursday night. Shopper Christina...
Bay Area air quality officials will give thanks this weekend if folks refrain from wood fires
Bay Area residents are being asked to avoid burning wood over the Thanksgiving holiday to keep air at a healthier level, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said. Wood burning is allowed during the holiday weekend but discouraged because extensive burning could cause the air quality to...
Photos | A beautiful Turkey Trot morning
The warm, sunny morning saw over 1,900 registered runners and walkers turn out for Piedmont’s annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K. See more photos below. Walter Teitelbaum was this year’s winner, and Jessica Freeman took first place for the women’s division. The top ten runners in women’s and men’s each are listed below. See full results here.
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
'Absolutely a hate crime': Racist banners displayed on Walnut Creek walkway
This is the second instance of racist messages found in Walnut Creek over the past month.
395 Hampton Road, Piedmont
New Price: $16,800,000 | 7 Beds | 7.5 Baths | 1 Bed & 1 Bath ADU | 11,000+ SqFt | Viewing by Appointment | Sarah Abel and Julie Gardner, Compass. The best homes evolve through the years to improve upon their original design and mark their place in history and in our hearts. Never has this been truer than with the Hampton House in Piedmont. On more than one acre of level land that encompasses expansive patios, rolling lawns, a tennis court, and a guest house, this magnificent estate was originally conceived by Albert Farr in 1926.
Best Bets: Soulful songstresses, ‘Godfather,’ the Bard set to music, a dancin’ ‘Rabbit,’ and Fairyland puppets
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: Let’s get Crackin’! It’s not even December yet, but the annual holiday onslaught of Nutcracker productions...
19 Dormidera Avenue, Piedmont
$3,495,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 3,300 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner and Sarah Abel, Compass. Located in the heart of town, this inviting Brown-Shingle features spacious living and dining rooms, a glass-walled entryway, an updated kitchen with a family room, and an extra wide lot featuring a green lawn, brick patio, and fruit trees. With 3+ bedrooms up and loads of plus spaces throughout, this charming and light-filled home offers flexible and convenient living in a near-perfect location. Coveted K-12 schools are just a few blocks away.
World Cup fans pack San Francisco's Union Square
Hundreds of Team USA fans showed up to cheer on The U.S. Men's national team on Friday for a munch anticipated match against England. The game ended in 0-0 tie.
3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Seven Trees near San Jose
(KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck on Wednesday in the same area of Santa Clara County where a 5.1 quake struck last month. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Update: All eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge reopen after multi-vehicle injury crash
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – All Eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge have been cleared following a major multi-vehicle injury accident that hospitalized several victims Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) first tweeted about the accident around 1:08 p.m., noting there was multiple injuries and that drivers should avoid the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge.At first the injury count from the SFFD was six people, but by 1:34 p.m. the department tweeted at 18 people were injured and four ambulances were called to transfer as many victims to nearby hospitals.None of the injuries were serious, according to SFFD.At 1:54 p.m., SFFD tweeted that the accident was secured. Crews treated a total of 16 people on scene -- eight adults and eight juveniles. Only two victims needed to be transported to a the hospital.Authorities reported that all eastbound lanes in the Yerba Buena Island tunnel had been cleared by around 2 p.m. The incident lasted just under an hour. Travelers were advised to anticipate some residual delays.https://twitter.com/511SFBay/status/1595899826733842433
