Sentinels’ inactive Valorant player Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin has indicated that he has no plans to compete anymore, stating that he has “better” opportunities lined up. zombs has been on Sentinels’ bench since April 2022, when the North American giants decided to shake things up after a rough start to the year and signed Eric ‘Kanpeki’ Xu from Akrew to the team.

1 DAY AGO