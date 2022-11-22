Read full article on original website
miamihurricanes.com
Canes Look to Give Seniors Memorable Home Finale
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Throughout their careers, they have seen changes aplenty at Miami. They were among the first to experience workouts in the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. They played through one of the most challenging seasons in college football history, one marred by a global pandemic that forced them to adjust to lineup changes on a daily basis and had them playing in near-empty stadiums. They’ve learned new systems and met new coaches and teammates.
miamihurricanes.com
Miami Opens Thanksgiving Tournament With a Resounding Victory
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team (6-1) is headed to the championship game of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament after defeating the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2), 97-54, Friday afternoon at the Watsco Center. “We’re happy to be back home and hosting this high-level...
miamihurricanes.com
MBB Defeats St. Francis Brooklyn, 79-56
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team topped St. Francis Brooklyn, 79-56, Wednesday night at the Watsco Center. Miami (5-1) third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack set a season high with a game-high 23 points in the victory and helped the Hurricanes thoroughly dominate play for the final 35-plus minutes.
miamihurricanes.com
Vach Surpasses 4,000 Assists in Regular Season Finale
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Senior setter Savannah Vach surpassed 4,000 career assists in the University of Miami volleyball team’s regular season finale Wednesday afternoon, becoming just the fourth player to do so in program history. Miami (19-10, 12-6 ACC) led 10-4 in the opening set and 10-3 in...
Hasselbeck legacy of family and football continues at Xaverian
The Hasselbecks have a long and special relationship with Xaverian Brothers High School Football and this season there were three Hasselbecks involved with the Hawks. Current QB: Henry Hasselbeck, coached by his dad Matt Hasselbeck and his grandfather Don Hasselbeck. Don was drafted by the Patriots and played 9 seasons...
Braintree’s QB James Tellier beats cancer and plays his last High School football game
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Braintree’s senior quarterback James Tellier was diagnosed with cancer last Spring. He and his teammates weren’t sure if he was going to play football for his senior year season, but he put up the fight and beat cancer. Tellier put his jersey back on...
Pop Warner: Over half of disqualified East Lynn football team missing paperwork
According to the Pop Warner National Circuit, the East Lynn football team that recently had nationals dreams dashed is missing over 50 percent of the necessary paperwork. Pop Warner East Lynn president Duke Wilson previously told Boston 25 the Regional Board identified two players as missing up-to-date physicals. According to...
Turnto10.com
Frontier Airlines will cease service to T.F. Green Airport
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport said in a statement Wednesday that Frontier Airlines will end flights to Warwick next year. "(A) change in schedules is coming from Frontier Airlines, which announced that the airline will end operations at PVD at the conclusion of the current winter season on April 19, 2023," the statement said. "Frontier Airlines has been flying between PVD and Denver, Atlanta and Raleigh-Durham during the summer, between PVD and Fort Lauderdale and Tampa during the winter and between PVD and Orlando year-round."
WBUR
From the newsroom: record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Happy Thanksgiving! The Common team is off for the rest of the week, so we thought we’d bring you some great stories from the WBUR newsroom to hold you over. Music from an unsung era in Boston’s history is being celebrated with a new compilation. WBUR’s Andrea Shea spoke to the record store owner who produced a trove of soul and rhythm and blues from local artists.
WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on A Christmas Carol that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago, and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
Boston 25 News
Boston man thankful for quick-thinking friends after suffering near-death experience
BOSTON, Mass. – An employee at Brigham and Women’s Hospital went from helping patients come up with treatment plans to becoming a patient himself, and now, he feels lucky to be alive after suffering a near-death experience over the summer. As a medical dosimetrist, Tony Orlina has dedicated...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
hometownweekly.net
WHS to start 50 minutes later
Alarm clocks for students at Westwood High School will go off later next year, now that the school committee unanimously voted to move the start time ahead 50 minutes from 7:25 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. The change will go into effect for the 2023/2024 school year. “I’m thrilled by the...
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
New Bedford Nightlife: The End of an Era for This Downtown DJ
The time has finally come for the announcement I’ve been holding a secret for quite some time. By the end of 2022, I will be retiring from DJing at bars and clubs and focusing on my family. As much as I enjoy the nightlife, especially playing Downtown, I’m entering...
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
Boston police officer recalls what drew him out of troubled childhood
BOSTON – Josh De La Rosa looked up at his old apartment on Devon Street in Dorchester and smiled."There's a lot of memories. I love this place. If once my kids get older, if I could come back and retire here, I would," he said.The memories are bittersweet. It was Dorchester in the 1990s and De La Rosa's childhood seesawed between childhood ingenuity and survival. When he was very young, his father was deported to the Dominican Republic for drug trafficking. His mother sought comfort in abusive relationships.De La Rosa and his brother spent their days playing basketball in...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
