fortworthreport.org

New facility at Alliance to serve growing corporate jet market in North Texas

With two additional hangars and an updated design and additional office space, the new fixed-base operation at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport should open before the end of the year. The 209,000-square-foot facility at 13901 Aviator Way includes 68,000 square feet of additional hangar space and 20,000 square feet...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth receives federal funds to improve pedestrian, bike safety

The city of Fort Worth is set to receive over $4 million in federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to support three transportation projects, including a focus on improved roads near schools. The funding, distributed through the North Central Texas Council of Governments, will address two safe routes to...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

From the Parade of Lights to a United Way of Tarrant County’s centennial celebration, our photojournalists at the Fort Worth Report capture the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Multimillion-dollar contracts, conflict-of-interest disclosure, impact fees: Here’s what you need to know about Fort Worth’s upcoming council meeting

Fort Worth’s City Council members will make several key decisions in their first meeting after the Thanksgiving holiday. Council will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at City Hall, 200 Texas St. Fort Worth City Council will vote on:. The city’s impact fee schedule, which will determine what...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows

Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving

A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CW33

These are the best cake shops in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man driven to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after possible drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a possible drive-by shooting that injured a man and damaged multiple homes late Friday night. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, close to JPS Hospital. Police were also told that a man was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing. 
HALTOM CITY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder

A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
LEWISVILLE, TX

