FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fortworthreport.org
New facility at Alliance to serve growing corporate jet market in North Texas
With two additional hangars and an updated design and additional office space, the new fixed-base operation at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport should open before the end of the year. The 209,000-square-foot facility at 13901 Aviator Way includes 68,000 square feet of additional hangar space and 20,000 square feet...
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth receives federal funds to improve pedestrian, bike safety
The city of Fort Worth is set to receive over $4 million in federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to support three transportation projects, including a focus on improved roads near schools. The funding, distributed through the North Central Texas Council of Governments, will address two safe routes to...
fortworthreport.org
Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
From the Parade of Lights to a United Way of Tarrant County’s centennial celebration, our photojournalists at the Fort Worth Report capture the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
fortworthreport.org
Multimillion-dollar contracts, conflict-of-interest disclosure, impact fees: Here’s what you need to know about Fort Worth’s upcoming council meeting
Fort Worth’s City Council members will make several key decisions in their first meeting after the Thanksgiving holiday. Council will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at City Hall, 200 Texas St. Fort Worth City Council will vote on:. The city’s impact fee schedule, which will determine what...
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County law enforcement hire ‘wandering officers’ after misconduct at other departments, Texas 2036 report shows
Tarrant County constables’ precincts have hired 10 law enforcement officers with a history of alleged misconduct during the past decade, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan public policy organization Texas 2036. When officers separate from their department, either through resignation, firing or retirement, the chief of police fills...
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
fox4news.com
Shooting victim driven to Fort Worth hospital by neighbor after drive-by shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - The victim of a drive-by shooting is alive after a stranger rushed him to a hospital. Fort Worth police said the neighbor was initially ducking for cover from the gunshots, but then took action after seeing someone was hit. Now, police are asking anyone who knows...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
CandysDirt.com
A Famed Ft. Worth Men’s Clothier Custom Built This Ridglea Home and It’s Haute
Eighty years. That’s a long time for sure. Eighty years ago, the United States was entrenched in World War II, gas rations were limited to three gallons per week, Duck Tape was developed, and we first heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” in the highly-underrated movie “Holiday Inn.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving
A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
No matter if it's rain or sunshine, it's always a good day to be alive and that's true with the holiday season, and of course, winning a couple of thousand dollars couldn't hurt.
This Texas Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Tasting Table compiled a list of restaurants that serve the best Thanksgiving dinners in the US.
Man driven to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after possible drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a possible drive-by shooting that injured a man and damaged multiple homes late Friday night. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, close to JPS Hospital. Police were also told that a man was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle.
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
Everyone in the city of Fort Worth and beyond knows that TCU is one of the best college football teams in the country and if they keep on winning, they might just find themselves in the College Football Playoff, but during Thanksgiving week there was another winner in Cowtown.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM
In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are investigating a robbery at an ATM near the TCU campus. The victim, who was just 16 years old, had a gun pointed at her head.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
starlocalmedia.com
Joseluis Esai arrested in connection with Lewisville murder
A 20-year-old man is charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred at 10:15 p.m., on Nov. 22 in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive. Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in this case. His bond is set at $100,000 for the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge.
Dozen of accidents reported in Tarrant County to start off the holiday weekend
It’s been a tough start to the holiday weekend on Tarrant County highways. Med-Star reports nearly three dozen crashes on Wednesday as Thanksgiving travellers were hitting the road.
