Laval, Quebec, Canada - Redshirt freshman Amar'e Marshall had a season-best 16 points, and also added new season-highs of seven rebounds and four assists, but the Hofstra men's basketball team could not overcome a 14-point halftime deficit and fell to Middle Tennessee, 64-54, on Friday evening in the Northern Classic at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO