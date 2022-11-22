ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

Second Half Pride Rally Falls Short

Laval, Quebec, Canada - Redshirt freshman Amar'e Marshall had a season-best 16 points, and also added new season-highs of seven rebounds and four assists, but the Hofstra men's basketball team could not overcome a 14-point halftime deficit and fell to Middle Tennessee, 64-54, on Friday evening in the Northern Classic at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Looks for Third Consecutive Win Against Wagner

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra women's basketball team will aim to up its winning streak to three games as the Pride ventures to Staten Island to take on Wagner this Saturday, November 26. Tip-off from inside Spiro Sports Center will happen at 3 p.m. NEC FrontRow will carry the...
gohofstra.com

Strong Second Half Performance Leads Hofstra Over Alliance

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra women's basketball team scored 47 points and shot .606 percent from the floor in the second half of its 73-49 home win over Alliance Wednesday afternoon from the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. Hofstra improves its record to 2-2 on the year following the win.
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Inks Seven During November Signing Period

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Baseball Coach Frank Catalanotto today announced the signings of seven talented high school student-athletes to National Letters of Intent during the November signing period. The seven - Michael Brown, Joseph Curreri, Nick LoBello, Ryan McLaughlin, Joseph Mennella, Tanner Sanderoff, and Mike Sweeney - will begin their academic and athletic careers at Hofstra in the fall of 2023.
