I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—Here's What I'm Buying From the Black Friday Sale
As a former Nordstrom buyer and current stylist and blogger, Susie Wright could easily be considered a shopping expert. As a result, we're always interested in learning about what she's adding to her offering to elevate her wardrobe. With Nordstrom's Black Friday sale in action, she let us know that there are a few specific items she's buying from the sale because of the standout deals.
Reformation Is Having a Sale, and I'm Eyeing These 30 Items Before They're Gone
It’s officially that time of year when all of our favorite retailers drop their prices and bring on the discounts for the rush of holiday shoppers. Every year those of us who love a good sale (me) wait patiently to do our major hauls at a discount and the wait is finally over. The retailer that has my attention this season is Reformation. I have always loved ref, especially because of their mission to make stylish, great quality clothing while remaining sustainable. It’s the best. Now as I just said, I love Ref, but it’s not exactly the lowest price point in the world, and somehow I always find myself falling in love with the most expensive things on the site. But my prayers have been answered.
I'm a Meticulous Shopper—These Are the It Finds From Revolve's Black Friday Sale
A few days ago we brought you the best pre-Black Friday deals Revolve had to offer, and now it's time for the real thing. Today, Revolve launched its official Black Friday sale event, and it comes just in time for that Thanksgiving turkey high to wear off. Sales can often mean different things for different stores, but the markdowns at Revolve are actually pretty substantial at up to 70 percent off.
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Is What I'm Buying in Sephora's Black Friday Sale
Stop everything because Sephora is about to launch its Black Friday deals, and we could not be more excited for some savings on our favorite beauty products. The retailer is known for its expansive brand offering and beauty deals in the lead-up to the festive season, so it's safe to say that when we heard that Sephora was launching a week's worth of savings from 11/21 to 11/28, we got our cards ready.
I'm Not a Big Black Friday Shopper, But I Can't Miss Out on These Buys
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. In case you don't have thousands of promotional Black Friday emails sitting in your inbox, allow me to give you the lowdown on the products worth checking out. Truthfully, I'm not one to scour the internet for the top deals. Instead, I like to check my wish list first to see if any of my saved items are on sale. This way, I'm strategic about my purchases and not just buying another black sweater because it happens to be 10% off. Don't get me wrong—I love a spontaneous shopping spree as much as the next girl, but with endless online options, my process makes things a little easier. Luckily for me, some of my wish-list items have already made the Black Friday cut: the Balenciaga Le Cagole bag, New Balance sneakers, and this incredible Celine bomber jacket are (shockingly) included. So keep scrolling to shop my fashion and home décor picks before they sell out.
Shopbop Has Chic Basics—Here Are the Best Options From the Black Friday Sale
Shopbop is a go-to retailer for basically every editor on our team. While the assortment of designer items and more statement-making picks are always enticing, it's the basics—especially those elevated picks—that often make it into our carts. After all, it's these staples that act as the foundational elements in our wardrobes.
29 Chic On-Sale Items That Will Sell Out Before the Holidays
The Cyber Monday sales are going strong right now. I'm talking about major deals on some of the retailers I love, and that I know you adore as well. Ahem, Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Italist (which us up to 65% off right now!). Given the fact that the discounts are so legit, it appears that many standout items are already starting to sell out. So if you've been eying something for yourself or a gift for someone special on your list, this may be the time to go for it as we head deeper into the holiday season.
I'm an Editor With Expensive Taste—37 Nordstrom Sale Finds I'm Shopping ASAP
Nordstrom sales don't come around all that often, and when they do, they're big—like Anniversary Sale big. So when one kicks off that includes over 42,000 discounted items at up to 80% off like the retailer's current Black Friday sale does, you don't hang around to think about it. You act fast.
"Vampire Skin" Is TikTok's Latest Obsession—Here's How to Execute It Like a Pro
I'll spare you the Twilight jokes this time around, but I will take a second to talk about how into TikTok's latest makeup trend "vampire skin" I am. If you've read any of my other writing, you'll know that I love a good dewy, glowy, sun-kissed makeup look. Deep shades of bronze, golden champagne, and a healthy dose of glitter work really well for my skin tone when the light hits just right. Naturally, this love led me down a rabbit hole of #VampireSkin videos on TikTok. One, because I was intrigued and two, because people were creating some stunning yet simple looks that required only two items: foundation and a liquid highlight.
I'm Into Edgy Trends—30 Ultra-Cool Pieces I'm Eyeing From Shopbop
If your daily dress code includes black and extreme cutouts, then this shopping haul is for you. We previously touched on how the edgier side of things is currently in the fashion spotlight—just look at the popularity of Balenciaga and Coperni right now—and it's only ramping up into 2023. More designers have also taken note, which may explain why everything seems to have cargo details or is covered in leather. I too am all in, and my Shopbop cart is the evidence.
Our Editors Know a Good Gift When They See One—These Burberry Items Are It
Is it just me, or does the holiday season roll up on us out of nowhere? Just when I'm settling into fall, I wake up to a 30-degree morning and immediately feel behind on holiday preparation. There are gifts to buy, flights to book, and outfits to coordinate for far too many occasions. And because I refuse to be stressed during a time that should be celebratory, I'm tapping three of our editors to give me the 411 on the items to gift and wear this season. Spoiler alert: Their picks are perfect and can all be shopped from the same place: Burberry.
This Is the Best Nail Polish Brand to Use If You Have Kids—Here's Why
Oh, to be a mini nail polish enthusiast. Not only are there nontoxic options, but there's also one brand, in particular, that offers scented, sparkly, and bright polishes certain to tickle any child's polish-loving fancy. Enter Piggy Paint Nail Polish. Isn't the name adorable? Founded by Melanie Hurley in 2008, the mom of two set out to formulate a safer version of nail polishes for her two- and four-year-old daughters. In other words, it's pretty much the best nail polish choice if a little one is requesting an at-home mani, and it's really no surprise that little beauty lovers everywhere are adorning their nails with the brand.
I Built My Friend a Cyber Monday Luxury Cart for Under $325—10 Strategic Buys
Try as I might to resist Cyber Monday deals, I nearly always fail. As a beauty editor, I don't normally shop beauty deals for myself, but I am privy to nearly every Cyber Monday beauty deal in the book. (You should see my inbox.) Since my friends know I have a bird's-eye view of every beauty deal out there for Cyber Monday, I typically spend the day fielding requests for what beauty they should buy.
I Love a Good Stocking Stuffer—29 That Will Make a Big Impact
One of my favorite family traditions occurs on the night before Christmas. My brothers and I gather around as my mother allows us to peek into our stockings to hold us over until Christmas morning. The excitement a good stocking stuffer holds is pretty much next-level. While the biggest and most luxury gifts are typically opened separately, a small stocking stuffer can really gather just as much excitement. There's a reason they say that it's sometimes the little things that make the biggest impact.
26 Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish From Nordstrom and Zappos
For years, I was all about style before comfort. Fast-forward to a gnarly Achilles injury, and in more recent years, I’ve been learning to lean into comfort. As a casual-shoe lover, I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of sneakers that is not only sartorially pleasing but also comfortable while ideally providing ample arch support. While the comfortable-shoe choices aren’t always the pinnacle of stylish, I was determined to dig through the internet to find a foot-friendly solution to a very important question.
Don't Tell Anyone, But Amazon Has My Favorite On-Sale Fashion and Beauty Items
Whenever I think of Amazon, the first thing that comes to mind is décor, home-organization pieces, and last-minute Halloween costumes. Recently, however, that's changed for me. I have been seeing great fashion and beauty products ordered from Amazon all over my TikTok, and I'm amazed at how many really great products people were ordering from Amazon. It seems like I'm a little behind the curve, but I've seen the light and realized Amazon is not just a spot for makeup-brush holders and black cat ears. It's actually a go-to spot for skincare, makeup, and clothing items. During my latest Amazon deep dive, I found 27 products that are so good you'd never guess I ordered them on Amazon. Not to mention, Cyber Week is here, so Amazon is offering major discounts right now.
30 Zara and Revolve Items Too Good to Gatekeep (But I Thought About It)
I love a good Zara and Revolve haul. When it comes to my favorite retailers, they are definitely high on my list. They have everything you could be looking for. Holy-grail beauty products, amazing shoes, great basics… If you can name it, they have it. It's that time of the year when I am shopping like crazy. I have so many holiday events and trips to see family coming up and gifts to buy, and I just need to update my winter wardrobe in general. I need to up my game when it comes to boots, sweaters, and outerwear, so I took to my trusty retailers to hunt for something that is not only great quality but is also on-trend and expensive looking. While I am truly a lover of shopping, keeping my budget in mind is also important. But don't worry—I found 30 items that are so good they could easily pass for designer.
19 Strategic Cyber Monday Beauty Buys Our Picky Editors Totally Vouch For
Every year around this time, our beauty team Slack channel starts to overflow with choice deals we're keeping a close eye on. After all, although we're fortunate enough to be able to test new skincare, beauty devices, gadgets, and makeup most days for free, we still know how to spend some cash come Cyber Monday. I know—your wallet might already be crying after you gave it a workout last week, but we're not done just yet. We still have some serious steals and deals to share (most ending today) that you won't want to miss. If you're curious what brands beauty editors will be shopping, keep scrolling. The below brands are at the top of our lists.
The Early Bird Gets the Worm: 30 Pre–Black Friday Sale Items I'm Not Missing
Penny-pinching fashion people, rejoice! This week is the shopping equivalent of the Super Bowl, which means deals on deals and endless sales on everything from kitchen gadgets to pet supplies. The aggressive influx of marketing emails and sale notifications can get overwhelming fast, so I'm pointing you to a sale worth checking out amid all of the others. Ironically, it's not actually an official Black Friday sale, but the scope of deals might as well be.
These 30 Zara, H&M, and Mango Items Are So Good You'll Think They're Designer
I’ll admit I love shopping for designer clothes and accessories. I mean, who doesn’t? The only catch is that if I shopped designer to the extent that I’d like to, I’d have basically no budget for anything else. However Mango, Zara, and H&M have been releasing such stellar new arrivals lately that some of them could even pass for designer. With it being the holiday season, I have no doubt that your calendar is filling up with holiday parties, office parties, Thanksgiving dinners, trips home for the holidays, and so much more. Now is the perfect time to do some shopping and stock up on some great looks to wear to every event you have coming up. After much scrolling through my favorite affordable retailers, I found 30 items that are so good I almost didn’t want to give them up.
