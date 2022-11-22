Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Place 8th at CIF State Cross Country Championships
Santa Barbara High’s cross country team made a solid debut at the CIF State Championships on Saturday, placing in the top 10 in the Division 2 race. The Dons finished in eighth place in a division that was won by the powerhouse Newbury Park team. "These guys have run...
Noozhawk
Natalia Alejandra Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 1998-2022
Natalia Alejandra Hernandez, 24, of Santa Barbara passed away comfortably on Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family members, after a valiant and courageous battle with adenocarcinoma. Natalie was born on Sept. 24, 1998. She attended local schools including Washington Elementary, Santa Barbara Jr. High and Santa Barbara High School,...
Noozhawk
Atascadero Battles Back, Beats Pioneer Valley for CIF Central Section Div. 5 Title
It was only fitting Atascadero’s championship game was a comeback win against Pioneer Valley. The Greyhounds secured the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 5 Football Championship in a 27-13 win over the Panthers on Friday after falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter — and after losing to the Santa Maria team earlier in the season.
Noozhawk
UCSB Volleyball Falls Short in Five-Set Match with Hawaii
A second straight 20-win regular season will go without a postseason for the UCSB women’s volleyball team. Coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said a win over Big West leader Hawaii on Saturday night could have put them in the running for some kind of post-season competition. The Gauchos went toe-to-toe...
Noozhawk
‘Rincon Point’ Book Reveals the Rich and Forgotten History of the Iconic Beach
The 2022 book "Rincon Point" co-written by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates explores the expansive history of the 30 acres of land near Carpinteria that make up one of the most iconic surf spots in California. Burns, a publishing consultant and historian, teamed up with Bates, a journalism professor and...
Noozhawk
Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail
A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Family Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in ‘Horrific’ Accident While Camping
Central Coast residents are rallying around a Lompoc family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip. "While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
Noozhawk
Residential Structure Fire Displaces 10 People in Santa Maria
Ten people and multiple dogs were displaced after a fire late Friday night at an apartment complex in northwest Santa Maria. Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Gunderson Lane at 11:15 p.m., Battalion Chief Anthony Clayburg said. The fire appeared to have...
Noozhawk
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito Sends 1 Person to Hospital with Moderate Injuries
A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday left one person with moderate injuries and snarled Highway 101 traffic in the Montecito area. Personnel from the Montecito Fire Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to northbound Highway 101 south of Sheffield Drive at 5:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Police Investigating After Man Fatally Wounded in Shooting
A 21-year-old Santa Maria man died Friday night after being shot multiple times, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of East Meehan Street after receiving a report that a man had been shot, Sgt. Todd Logan said Saturday.
