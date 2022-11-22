Real estate agents need an elevator pitch to be prepared for networking, casual conversations, and client interactions. Your 30- to 60-second real estate elevator pitch should cover your expertise and strengths, propose an effective solution to a real estate problem, and target a specific audience. Download our free PowerPoint training to learn what to include and how to organize and execute a successful elevator pitch that showcases your professionalism and generates real estate leads for your business.

2 DAYS AGO