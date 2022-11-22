Read full article on original website
Related
England stars' families are given all-clear to visit team hotel despite ongoing Covid concerns... with players so far restricted to seeing loved ones briefly after Iran and USA games
Gareth Southgate has given the families of his England players the all-clear to visit the team hotel despite ongoing Covid concerns. Just 24 hours after Friday's drab draw against the USA, the squad have been permitted to see their loved ones on Saturday in a move that will lift morale following the disappointing result.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. Australia
Group D features a matchup between Tunisia and Australia. Tunisia drew in its first game against Denmark. The team is looking to advance past the group stage for the first time ever despite having made the tournament five times prior. Tunisia is led by Seifeddine Jaziri, the 2021 Arab Cup Golden Boot winner.
CNBC
Qatar World Cup bans English soccer fans from dressing as medieval Crusaders
When the United States' national men's team faces England at the Qatar World Cup later on Friday, one thing will be missing: medieval knights. Soccer's governing body FIFA has told English soccer fans to ditch imitation chain mail, shields and swords or miss the game, according to the Times of London.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Costa Rica
Japan and Costa Rica will face each other in a Group E match that will mark the second game for both teams in Qatar. Japan got the stunning 2-1 victory over Germany earlier in the week. Costa Rica, on the other hand, comes into this match on the heels of a catastrophic 7-0 loss to Spain in its first match.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Ghana, pick
South Korea and Ghana are seeking their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in both teams' second Group H match in Qatar. South Korea played to a scoreless draw against Uruguay, and Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 on Thursday. South Korea has made every World Cup since...
BBC
World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife
An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Group A features a matchup between the Netherlands and Ecuador on Friday. The Netherlands won their opening match with a 2-0 victory over Senegal. Ecuador also won, dominating hosts Qatar for a 2-0 victory. The Netherlands is one of 17 nations that has made the World Cup more than 10...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Denmark, pick
Group D features a matchup between France and Denmark in both teams' second game in Qatar. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Before winning it all in 2018, it lost in the quarterfinals in 2014 and did not advance past the group stage in 2010.
FOX Sports
Davis Cup: Australia beats Croatia 2-1 to reach final
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia will play its first Davis Cup final since 2003 after coming from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 on Friday. Borna Coric put Croatia ahead by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-3 in the first rubber, but Alex de Miñuar leveled after defeating Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2 to send it to the doubles.
FOX Sports
USA vs. England could change world's perception of American soccer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — This United States men's national team has been on a mission to shift the way the world perceives American soccer. And what better way to change minds than to beat England, a favorite to win it all, in the World Cup?. The USMNT has a...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. Canada
Croatia and Canada face off for a Group F battle Sunday in Qatar. Croatia opened the tournament with a scoreless draw against Morocco and Canada lost to Belgium 1-0. Prior to making the final and finishing as runner-ups in 2018, Croatia had actually advanced far in the tournament prior to that. The team finished third in 1998. This year’s squad features several players that complement captain Luka Modrić. Those players include Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić, Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozović and Tottenham’s Ivan Perišić.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Morocco, pick
Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday in their second game in Qatar. On Wednesday, Belgium posted a 1-0 win over Canada in its World Cup opener and Morocco played to a scoreless draw with Croatia. Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup, its highest...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Qatar-Senegal
Qatar and Senegal will face each other in the second match in Group A. Qatar lost its opening match 0-2 to Ecuador. Despite 2022 being Qatar’s first World Cup appearance, manager Félix Sánchez has a wealth of experience with the nation’s footballers. The Spanish native was a youth coach for Barcelona for 10 years before moving to Qatar in 2006. Since moving there, he coached the under-19 and under-23 teams before being named the senior side manager in 2017.
FOX Sports
Late red card changes everything for Iran, Wales — and USMNT
Al RAYYAN, Qatar — Iran substitutes Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian broke Wales' hearts with thrilling stoppage-time goals in a dramatic 2-0 victory Friday that will have a major impact on the United States' hopes of advancing from Group B. While a draw likely would have been the best...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Cameroon vs. Serbia, pick
In both teams' second game in Qatar, Group G features a matchup between Cameroon and Serbia. Cameroon fell 1-0 to Switzerland in its opening match, while Serbia lost to favorites Brazil 2-0. Cameroon has not advanced past the group stage in its last five World Cup appearances, going back to...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Uruguay, pick
In the teams' second game in Qatar, Group H features a matchup between Portugal and Uruguay. This is Portugal’s eighth tournament appearance and sixth consecutive. The Portuguese will be led by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth world cup. Ronaldo made history in Portugal's first game, becoming the first men's player to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.
FOX Sports
When it comes to World Cup goals, USA senses dam is about to break
AL KHOR, Qatar — Christian Pulisic's laser left-footed shot rattled the crossbar. Weston McKennie missed a wide-open volley that soared over the net. Haji Wright's early header went wide. Yunus Musah's shot was blocked by England midfielder Declan Rice. "It's difficult to score goals," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said...
FOX Sports
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Poland and Saudi Arabia squared off in the group stage of the World Cup. Poland’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a shot on goal early in the first half from Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Kanno. Poland’s Piotr Zielinski found the back of the net for a goal to give Poland an early lead. In 46’ Szczęsny struck again and saved a penalty kick from Salem Al Dawsari. Szczęsny continued to keep showing off saving more shots on goal to keep Saudi Arabia off the board. Robert Lewandowski hit the post on his first shot on goal, but came back in the 81' minute for his first FIFA World Cup goal. Poland won 2-0 giving Poland its largest win in a World Cup match since 2002.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Belgium's 1-0 victory over Canada
A veteran Belgium squad prevailed 1-0 over Canada in the latter's first time back to the World Cup since 1986. Canada star Alphonso Davies had a chance for his country's first World Cup goal on a 10th-minute penalty kick, but his attempt was saved by Belgium keeper and defending World Cup Golden Glove winner Thibaut Courtois. Michy Batshuayi's 44th-minute goal was the lone score in the match.
Comments / 0