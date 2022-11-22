(CNN) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would work with Congress to "try to get rid of assault weapons" after a recent spate of shootings in the US. "The idea (that) we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick. It has no social redeeming value, zero, none. Not a single, solitary rationale for it," Biden told reporters during a brief gaggle outside the Nantucket Fire Department in Massachusetts, where he greeted first responders.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO