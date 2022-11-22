Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
President Biden rails against access to assault weapons after recent spate of shootings
(CNN) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would work with Congress to "try to get rid of assault weapons" after a recent spate of shootings in the US. "The idea (that) we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick. It has no social redeeming value, zero, none. Not a single, solitary rationale for it," Biden told reporters during a brief gaggle outside the Nantucket Fire Department in Massachusetts, where he greeted first responders.
KAKE TV
Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies at 64, officials say
(CNN) -- The Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei has died at the age of 64, the country's foreign ministry said Saturday. "Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, has suddenly passed away today," the Foreign Ministry said in its official Facebook account, without providing more details about the circumstances surrounding the foreign minister's death.
