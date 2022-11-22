Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Flooding Expected End Week into The Weekend for Parts of Southern California as Raiden Storm Pattern HitsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"Ghostbusters" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESanta Barbara, CA
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa BarbaraSmiles2allSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Atascadero Greyhounds win CIF division championship
Team will learn over the weekend who they will play in regional championship. – The Atascadero Greyhounds beat Pioneer Valley 27-13 Friday night to win the CIF Championship in Division V. The game was a rematch of a game in Santa Maria on Oct. 28, when the Panthers beat the...
Noozhawk
SBCC Women’s Volleyball Advances to SoCal Regional Finals
The SBCC women's volleyball team will play at Orange Coast on Saturday for a berth in the State Championships. The Vaqueros face the Pirates in the Southern California Regional Final at 5 p.m. SBCC advanced to the regional final with a five-set upset of No. 3-ranked San Diego Mesa. The...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Place 8th at CIF State Cross Country Championships
Santa Barbara High’s cross country team made a solid debut at the CIF State Championships on Saturday, placing in the top 10 in the Division 2 race. The Dons finished in eighth place in a division that was won by the powerhouse Newbury Park team. "These guys have run...
Noozhawk
Atascadero Battles Back, Beats Pioneer Valley for CIF Central Section Div. 5 Title
It was only fitting Atascadero’s championship game was a comeback win against Pioneer Valley. The Greyhounds secured the 2022 CIF Central Section Division 5 Football Championship in a 27-13 win over the Panthers on Friday after falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter — and after losing to the Santa Maria team earlier in the season.
Noozhawk
UCSB Volleyball Falls Short in Five-Set Match with Hawaii
A second straight 20-win regular season will go without a postseason for the UCSB women’s volleyball team. Coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said a win over Big West leader Hawaii on Saturday night could have put them in the running for some kind of post-season competition. The Gauchos went toe-to-toe...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Family Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in ‘Horrific’ Accident While Camping
Central Coast residents are rallying around a Lompoc family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip. "While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old...
Noozhawk
Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail
A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Santa Barbara Independent
Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools
Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
Noozhawk
‘Rincon Point’ Book Reveals the Rich and Forgotten History of the Iconic Beach
The 2022 book "Rincon Point" co-written by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates explores the expansive history of the 30 acres of land near Carpinteria that make up one of the most iconic surf spots in California. Burns, a publishing consultant and historian, teamed up with Bates, a journalism professor and...
Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving
Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang. The post Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Ana winds cause power outages in some Southern California communities
Another round of Santa Ana winds pushed through Southern California on Thanksgiving, causing some communities to have their power shut off amid concerns of possible wildfires.
Man and dog suffer major injury in crash with a pillar in Albertsons parking lot in Goleta
A male driver and their dog suffered major injury and had to be extracted after striking a pillar in the Albertsons parking lot on Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Man and dog suffer major injury in crash with a pillar in Albertsons parking lot in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Mysterious Activity at One of Montecito’s Biggest Properties
••• Are Riley and Susan Bechtel up to something at Rancho San Carlos, the 237-acre Montecito estate at 2500 East Valley Road that they bought for $63.25 million in October 2020? They have cleared many acres’ worth of fruit trees from the upper part (below); they seem to be allowing the citrus grove near East Valley Road to die; and story poles were recently visible to the west of the mansion, although I don’t recall anything coming before MBAR. Anyone recall whether there are special development restrictions on the property?
Noozhawk
Residential Structure Fire Displaces 10 People in Santa Maria
Ten people and multiple dogs were displaced after a fire late Friday night at an apartment complex in northwest Santa Maria. Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Gunderson Lane at 11:15 p.m., Battalion Chief Anthony Clayburg said. The fire appeared to have...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center
Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
Red flag warning issued in Southern California due to high winds, brush fire danger
LOS ANGELES — Residents in Southern California have more than heavy traffic to contend with this Thanksgiving. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties on Thursday that lasts until Friday morning, indicating critical fire weather conditions. Wind gusts could...
Comments / 0