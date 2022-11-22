ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

UCSB Volleyball Falls Short in Five-Set Match with Hawaii

A second straight 20-win regular season will go without a postseason for the UCSB women’s volleyball team. Coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said a win over Big West leader Hawaii on Saturday night could have put them in the running for some kind of post-season competition. The Gauchos went toe-to-toe...
HONOLULU, HI
Noozhawk

Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail

A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
MONTECITO, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools

Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
MONTECITO, CA
sitelinesb.com

Mysterious Activity at One of Montecito’s Biggest Properties

••• Are Riley and Susan Bechtel up to something at Rancho San Carlos, the 237-acre Montecito estate at 2500 East Valley Road that they bought for $63.25 million in October 2020? They have cleared many acres’ worth of fruit trees from the upper part (below); they seem to be allowing the citrus grove near East Valley Road to die; and story poles were recently visible to the west of the mansion, although I don’t recall anything coming before MBAR. Anyone recall whether there are special development restrictions on the property?
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Residential Structure Fire Displaces 10 People in Santa Maria

Ten people and multiple dogs were displaced after a fire late Friday night at an apartment complex in northwest Santa Maria. Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Gunderson Lane at 11:15 p.m., Battalion Chief Anthony Clayburg said. The fire appeared to have...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center

Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

