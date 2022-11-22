ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noozhawk

UCSB Volleyball Falls Short in Five-Set Match with Hawaii

A second straight 20-win regular season will go without a postseason for the UCSB women’s volleyball team. Coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said a win over Big West leader Hawaii on Saturday night could have put them in the running for some kind of post-season competition. The Gauchos went toe-to-toe...
HONOLULU, HI
Noozhawk

Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail

A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito Sends 1 Person to Hospital with Moderate Injuries

A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday left one person with moderate injuries and snarled Highway 101 traffic in the Montecito area. Personnel from the Montecito Fire Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to northbound Highway 101 south of Sheffield Drive at 5:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.
MONTECITO, CA

