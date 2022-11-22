Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Flooding Expected End Week into The Weekend for Parts of Southern California as Raiden Storm Pattern HitsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"Ghostbusters" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESanta Barbara, CA
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa BarbaraSmiles2allSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Noozhawk
SBCC Women’s Volleyball Advances to SoCal Regional Finals
The SBCC women's volleyball team will play at Orange Coast on Saturday for a berth in the State Championships. The Vaqueros face the Pirates in the Southern California Regional Final at 5 p.m. SBCC advanced to the regional final with a five-set upset of No. 3-ranked San Diego Mesa. The...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Place 8th at CIF State Cross Country Championships
Santa Barbara High’s cross country team made a solid debut at the CIF State Championships on Saturday, placing in the top 10 in the Division 2 race. The Dons finished in eighth place in a division that was won by the powerhouse Newbury Park team. "These guys have run...
Noozhawk
UCSB Volleyball Falls Short in Five-Set Match with Hawaii
A second straight 20-win regular season will go without a postseason for the UCSB women’s volleyball team. Coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said a win over Big West leader Hawaii on Saturday night could have put them in the running for some kind of post-season competition. The Gauchos went toe-to-toe...
Noozhawk
Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail
A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
Noozhawk
‘Rincon Point’ Book Reveals the Rich and Forgotten History of the Iconic Beach
The 2022 book "Rincon Point" co-written by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates explores the expansive history of the 30 acres of land near Carpinteria that make up one of the most iconic surf spots in California. Burns, a publishing consultant and historian, teamed up with Bates, a journalism professor and...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Family Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in ‘Horrific’ Accident While Camping
Central Coast residents are rallying around a Lompoc family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip. "While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
Noozhawk
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito Sends 1 Person to Hospital with Moderate Injuries
A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday left one person with moderate injuries and snarled Highway 101 traffic in the Montecito area. Personnel from the Montecito Fire Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to northbound Highway 101 south of Sheffield Drive at 5:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.
Comments / 0