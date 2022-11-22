Read full article on original website
buffaloscoop.com
Find unique, handmade gifts for the holidays at the Roycroft Campus
The Roycroft Campus in East Aurora is kicking of the holiday shopping season on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, with special sales and giveaways at their gift shop, the Copper Shop Gallery. The Copper Shop features the work of over 100 local, national and international artists as well as a variety of unique gifts and holiday décor.
wesb.com
UAHS Focuses on Patient Experience
Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS) parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH) continues to focus on the patient experience as a top priority. Giving Tuesday which is held on Tuesday, November 29 is the perfect time to help contribute to a cause that will have an enormous impact on the community.
SPCA and Ten Lives Club team up for 'Thankful Fur Pets Expo' November 26
The SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club are teaming up to host the "Thankful Fur Pets Expo" November 26.
Here Are The DJs Bringing You The 2022 Thanksgiving Day Throwback Mix
All across the United States of America, the holiday season unofficially officially begins this weekend with Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Once thanksgiving wraps up we kick off getting into the holiday mood with all sorts of shopping and holiday cheer on Black Friday. However, before we get started...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
buffalorising.com
2022 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
Tis the season for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony… or two… or a bunch! These days, it seems as if every commercial district has a tree lighting, which is great. These are wonderful neighborhood occasions, and a time to come together as a community. One tree lighting ceremony...
Son of 5/14 victim serves up Thanksgiving meals for the needy to honor her memory
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Friends of Night People charity served up a holiday dinner for those in need with an added purpose of paying tribute to the kind and caring spirit of a woman who was taken from her family and this community back in May at the Top's shooting.
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Places to Get Homemade Eggnog in WNY
Eggnog. Whether you love it or hate it, it is officially back for the season!. For those of you that love it, you’ve probably been waiting all year for this seasonally spiced beverage. For those of you that hate it, maybe try adding some booze to it?. While a...
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
marketplace.org
How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV
It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
WGRZ TV
NFTA announced change at University Station for renovations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Riders of the Metrorail need to be aware of upcoming station closure. On Wednesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) shared an alert that the University Station will be closed Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for interior renovation starting on Monday, Dec. 5.
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach The Valley in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of South Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal. Bolton and […]
Buffalo Public Schools close for weather safety reasons
The Buffalo Public School Board decided to close schools after parents speak up about concerns of safety in the snow. Yet some parents feel like their voice wasn't heard.
WKBW-TV
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
WGNtv.com
Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event
Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
