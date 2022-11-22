ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

buffaloscoop.com

Find unique, handmade gifts for the holidays at the Roycroft Campus

The Roycroft Campus in East Aurora is kicking of the holiday shopping season on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, with special sales and giveaways at their gift shop, the Copper Shop Gallery. The Copper Shop features the work of over 100 local, national and international artists as well as a variety of unique gifts and holiday décor.
EAST AURORA, NY
wesb.com

UAHS Focuses on Patient Experience

Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS) parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH) continues to focus on the patient experience as a top priority. Giving Tuesday which is held on Tuesday, November 29 is the perfect time to help contribute to a cause that will have an enormous impact on the community.
BRADFORD, PA
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

2022 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Tis the season for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony… or two… or a bunch! These days, it seems as if every commercial district has a tree lighting, which is great. These are wonderful neighborhood occasions, and a time to come together as a community. One tree lighting ceremony...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

3 Places to Get Homemade Eggnog in WNY

Eggnog. Whether you love it or hate it, it is officially back for the season!. For those of you that love it, you’ve probably been waiting all year for this seasonally spiced beverage. For those of you that hate it, maybe try adding some booze to it?. While a...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
BUFFALO, NY
marketplace.org

How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV

It's not exactly the time of the year where you see a lot of construction taking place in Western New York. It's cold and a few feet of snow has fallen. Some of the recent homes that we have seen being built in Western New York have been gorgeous. It's truly remarkable to see the homes that are being built in the Buffalo area over the last few years and shows that Western New York can be a great place to move for a family.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WGRZ TV

NFTA announced change at University Station for renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Riders of the Metrorail need to be aware of upcoming station closure. On Wednesday, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) shared an alert that the University Station will be closed Monday through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for interior renovation starting on Monday, Dec. 5.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WGNtv.com

Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event

Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

