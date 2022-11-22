Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SPCA and Ten Lives Club team up for 'Thankful Fur Pets Expo' November 26
The SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club are teaming up to host the "Thankful Fur Pets Expo" November 26.
buffaloscoop.com
Find unique, handmade gifts for the holidays at the Roycroft Campus
The Roycroft Campus in East Aurora is kicking of the holiday shopping season on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, with special sales and giveaways at their gift shop, the Copper Shop Gallery. The Copper Shop features the work of over 100 local, national and international artists as well as a variety of unique gifts and holiday décor.
BPS changes decision, schools will now be closed Wednesday
The Buffalo Public School District has changed its decision and schools will now be closed on Wednesday.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County first responders aid Erie County during blizzard of 2022
Allegany County stepped up as Erie County had snow dumped on it – 80 inches in spots. Shaun Taylor of Allentown, the Allegany County Deputy County Fire Coordinator, confirmed today that seven volunteer fire departments sent resources to the Buffalo area. Taylor said personnel and equipment responded from Allentown, Bolivar, Richburg, Clarksville, Wellsville, Friendship and Willing.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Cape Cod home is move-in ready in Cuba NY, view slideshow
House with 2 Garages in Cuba NY. Don’t miss out on this charming cape cod that is move-in ready! This beautiful 2 bedroom home is on a spacious corner lot and is in a country-like setting in a quiet area. The lot size is 0.62 acres. Recently remodeled kitchen-dining room combo includes a double oven, hardwood floors, hickory cabinets, and a cooktop that is only a few months old. A concrete driveway leads to the 2 car garage with an additional 20 x 24 garage with electric. The lot has a large yard with well-maintained landscaping and a gazebo.
Buffalo Public Schools close for weather safety reasons
The Buffalo Public School Board decided to close schools after parents speak up about concerns of safety in the snow. Yet some parents feel like their voice wasn't heard.
Scammer requesting gift cards was not an actual customer service rep
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman is out $700 after falling for a common gift-card scam. At about 1 p.m. on Nov. 15, the Pennsylvania State Police received a call from a gift-card scam victim. The 57-year-old Eldred woman reportedly was contacted by someone claiming to be an Amazon customer service agent. The alleged scammer […]
wesb.com
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
Buffalo police locate missing teen
Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
Buffalo Police Captain sued for racist rant, hostile work enviornment
In a 17 page lawsuit, filed in Federal Court, three members of the Buffalo Police Behavioral Health Team allege their boss, Amber Beyer went on a 20 minute racist rant in May.
Olean Police asking for help locating teen
OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. Officers say 16-year-old Aubrey Purdy is refusing to come home since Nov. 11 and is being helped by others to stay on the run. She's believed to be in Olean or Bradford. If you have any...
“Somebody has to be last”: Plows reach The Valley in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Snow in some Buffalo neighborhoods was finally plowed out Tuesday, meaning some neighbors have been stuck in their homes for five days. The Valley section of South Buffalo was among the last neighborhoods to see a plow, and people there are relieved their lives can get back to normal. Bolton and […]
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
For the second time, a state appellate court has rejected 23-year-old Leonard Hahn IV’s efforts to obtain youthful offender status. He was convicted as a 17-year-old of raping two children, one in Alabama and the other in Attica. However, his appeal was declined because it was determined Hahn acted alone and his involvement with both children was major. He was sentenced to concurrent 10-year terms in both Wyoming and Genesee Counties, along with 20 years of post-release supervision. While in prison, Hahn also was convicted of promoting contraband, which added 18 months to his sentence. He’s eligible for parole in 2025.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
buffaloscoop.com
Indoor holiday market planned at Buffalo RiverWorks
Coffee, Sweets & Sips and the Indoor Holiday Market will be at Buffalo RiverWorks, 257 Ganson St., on Saturday, Nov. 26. A first-time event, Coffee, Sweets & Sips is described as a celebration of locally made desserts from area bakeries, dessert artisans, chocolatiers and anything sweet. Tim Hortons will be...
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
Customs and border protection officer arraigned on menacing charge
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A customs and border protection officer was arraigned on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Derek Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree. While off-duty on Nov. 6, Gentner allegedly followed a male victim as […]
erienewsnow.com
One Person Rescued from East Erie Fire
Firefighters had to rescue a person after a fire broke out inside a residence in the City of Erie on Friday. It was reported in the 1000 block of E. 9th St. between Pennsylvania and East Ave. around 7:50 a.m. The flames started on the first floor. One person received...
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
Comments / 0