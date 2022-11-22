Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
KSBW.com
The opening of ice skating by the bay in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey is returning this Friday, Nov. 25. The rink is located in Custom House Plaza. The rink will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Adjusted hours will be on Dec. 5 through 12 and again on Dec. 12 to 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast and shoppers were waiting in line for the latest deals. Shoppers in Salinas were lined up at Walmart on North Davis Road and Target on North Main Street. Walmart had an estimated 70 people in line while Target had an estimated 50 people in The post Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister’s newest dining experience gets ready for its Nov. 25 grand opening
With the launch date initially scheduled for a year ago, The Baler Restaurant at the Pendergrass will open to the public for dinner on Nov 25 after a successful—if slightly shaky—soft opening Nov. 23. “That evening was a good experience, for the most part,” said Yvonne Sanchez, who...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
ediblemontereybay.com
Chef Jessica Yarr Debuts Residency in Santa Cruz, Prepares to Open Bakery for Felton
She has three projects simmering away, each with its own energetic identity. But the most kinetic thing she has happening might be her abiding affection for roller skating. For a pop-up peek at one of the projects, The Brunch Shift, she attached a special: Anyone arriving on “blades, board or skates” gets a free mochi donut. (the pop-up’s emblem, BTW, is an egg on roller skates delivering a tray of food.)
montereycountyweekly.com
Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.
The first thing a visitor to Goodwill Central Coast’s Salinas headquarters notices is its sheer size. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse has 21 loading docks, and trucks come and go daily, delivering donated goods from over a dozen locations. Goods are sorted, priced and tagged, then shipped out daily to stores, which receive new secondhand goods every day.
KTVU FOX 2
California gymnasts in anguish years after suffering abuse by college coach
SAN JOSE, Calif., - Kendal Ginda wrapped her arms around her teammates as they were jumping in sync and cheering. She and her San Jose State University gymnastics teammates had just won a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship – a moment she had waited nearly 20 years for – or so she thought.
KSBW.com
Small Business Saturday, November 26, on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and local shops, boutiques, and restaurants are gearing up, and this year it takes on greater meaning. With many concerned about economic uncertainty and inflation impacting consumer budgets small businesses are forced to compete with big box stores, while still facing challenges from the pandemic.
constructiondive.com
3 project wins give Granite reason for thanks
Granite Construction has three more reasons to be thankful this week. The Watsonville, California-based contractor is closing in on the end of November with three recent contract wins. Award:. I-10 Rehab. Value. : $170 million. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Clients: ADOT, FHA, Pima County, Arizona. The $170 million I-10 reconstruction project...
sfstandard.com
Private School and Lefty Parents: Inside FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charmed Upbringing
Those who got to grow up in the wealthy, liberal suburbs surrounding Stanford University are lucky. And Sam Bankman-Fried—the disgraced, 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX—was luckiest of them all. Born to not one but two Stanford professors, Bankman-Fried grew up debating the merits of utilitarianism with his...
3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Seven Trees near San Jose
(KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck on Wednesday in the same area of Santa Clara County where a 5.1 quake struck last month. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
montereycountyweekly.com
A credit union loan for first-time homebuyers is transforming renters into owners.
Raina and Joshua Chelise have a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. After years of renting and thinking they would never be able to buy a house, they are celebrating the holiday in their first home. “We’re excited,” says Raina Chelise. It’s especially meaningful for her – she is the...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
Man touched girlfriend of Hells Angels member before his murder, documents show
Five men associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club were arrested last week in connection to a murder that happened at a Chris Stapleton concert on June 18.
pajaronian.com
Affordable housing developer celebrates Atkinson Lane groundbreaking
WATSONVILLE—About four dozen people were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking of an 80-unit affordable housing complex off Atkinson Lane on Nov. 18. In his opening remarks, MidPen Housing President and CEO Matt Franklin said that creating affordable housing communities like Pippin Orchards II is a “journey.”. “And...
KSBW.com
New low-cost housing at UC Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — University of California, Santa Cruz is bringing more lower-cost housing on campus. According to campus officials, the plan will provide housing for almost 1,000 undergraduates and will nearly triple the number of students living at Kresge College. UCSC says that California lawmakers awarded $89 million...
San Jose band teacher arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching students
Police sought the public’s help to identify additional possible victims of a 43-year-old band teacher who was arrested in San Jose for allegedly inappropriatley touching at least 10 children. San Jose Police Department units were called on Nov. 7 to the Adelante Dual Language Academy located at 2999 Ridgemont Drive in San Jose "for an investigation involving an adult teacher having inappropriate contact with several minors at the school" and interviewed several students who reported they were inappropriately touched by Israel Santiago in the school's...
KSBW.com
Editorial: Food Insecurity
California produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, yet 20% of residents face food insecurity on a daily basis and the levels are much greater for Black, Latino and Multiracial Californians. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of access to nutritional food...
'A bright soul': Neoklis Koumides remembered by those who knew him
About 40 friends and homeless advocates gathered at the clock tower in downtown Santa Cruz to memorialize former Benchlands resident Neoklis Koumides, who was stabbed to death early Monday morning.
KSBW.com
Hollister police report a shooting on Thanksgiving night
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department reported a shooting that occurred Thursday night at around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Felipe and Santa Ana roads. According to HPD, the information given states that an argument started that led to a person in a white SUV firing...
