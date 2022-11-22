Read full article on original website
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
nerej.com
Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero
The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
LGBTQ leaders confront Colorado Springs shooting, other hateful attacks
In the days after the Colorado Springs shooting that left five people dead and 18 injured at a queer nightclub, Massachusetts’ LGBTQ groups are continuing their fight in making sure members of their community are safe. “Every day our youth see, hear, and feel the burden of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric...
Massachusetts and Georgia both claim this popular holiday tune
There's a dispute over where this popular Christmas carol was written.
iheart.com
New Hampshire Para-Athlete Voted Off "Survivor" Finishes In Top 8
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire para-athlete was voted off the show "Survivor" on Wednesday night, making her the first person with an above-the-knee amputee to compete on the show. Noelle Lambert, of Manchester, N.H., represented New England finishing in the top eight. In 2016, Lambert lost...
Boston Globe
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn’t settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but...
Here’s Why it’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Remove Mattress Tags
As we continue to examine some strange Massachusetts laws along with laws that are still on the books even though they are archaic, one law that I always wondered about was the "removing the tag(s)/label from the mattress" law. My friends and I always wondered if the act of removing...
WMUR.com
Manchester Ward 6 Republican state representative retains New Hampshire House seat following second recount
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A second recount finished Tuesday night declaring Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne winner of a New Hampshire state representative seat. This came after a superior court judge ruled that a recount of the seat could move forward earlier in the day. Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne...
Mass. orgs want Maura Healey to ban single-use plastic, stop new landfills
As the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration continues to seek feedback from the public about top needs in the commonwealth, a coalition of environmental and climate change advocacy groups want the future leaders to pave a path to a zero waste Massachusetts. Zero Waste Massachusetts — comprised of organizations including MASSPIRG, Community...
Hundreds of applicants want to work for Gov.-elect Maura Healey
Hundreds of people want to work for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. More than 750 individuals submitted applications so far since the governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect launched their transition website less than two weeks ago, the all-female executive team said Tuesday. The applicant pool spans “every region of the state,” with...
POLITICO
All’s (mostly) quiet on the Healey front
TAKING HER TIME — Maura Healey is lagging behind her predecessors in naming key members of her gubernatorial team. At this point after their elections, Charlie Baker and Deval Patrick had not only named their transition team leaders (which Healey has) but also their chiefs of staff (which Healey has not). Within his first two weeks as governor-elect, Baker also named two Cabinet members.
themainewire.com
Maine GOP: Not Our Fault We Lost Big Races
The Maine Republican Party is not to blame for Maine Republicans losing early and often on Election Day, according to Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas and GOP Executive Director Jason Savage. That’s the conclusion Maine’s top Republican officials reached a full two weeks after Nov. 8. “In many...
Healey names lead organizers for Jan. 5 inaugural celebration
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced the leadership team for their Inaugural Committee, which includes leaders in electing women to public office and the man behind Naomi Biden's recent White House wedding.
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
WCVB
How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
capecoddaily.com
Healey Names Cape Cod Official to Housing Transition Team
HYANNIS – Governor-elect and Attorney General Maura Healey has appointed Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta to serve on her transition team’s housing committee. Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll is leading the transition team that consists of six policy committees. Magnotta will serve as co-chair of the Affordable Abundant Housing Committee, which will work on […] The post Healey Names Cape Cod Official to Housing Transition Team appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
Focus on cars is choking Springfield, other midsize Mass. cities, report finds
Springfield and other so-called “Gateway Cities,” midsize cities seen as powerful engines for harnessing economic development opportunities across Massachusetts, can bolster their vitality and sense of shared community in a post-pandemic era by investing in their walkability atmosphere and diverse downtown commerce districts, among other considerations. A new...
Families can stay a few days at this new Massachusetts emergency shelter
The state is seeing a surge of migrants and those struggling to find housing.
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
